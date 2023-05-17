USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS HEADLINE TULARE’S “FARIA MEMORIAL”

By Lance Jennings

MAY 16, 2023… This Saturday, May 20th, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will tackle the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California. Promoted by Steve Faria, the “Chris and Brian Faria Memorial” will also feature the winged Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Cars. Located on the Tulare County Fairgrounds at 620 South K Street (corner of Bardsley and K Streets), the Spectator Gates will open at 4:00PM, Hot Laps at 5:00PM, Time Trials at 6:00PM, with Racing scheduled at 7:00PM. For more event information, visit the track’s website at tularethunderbowl.com or call 559.688.0909.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Due to the current tire shortages, ANY Hoosier Right Rear Tire is legal for competition until further notice. All four corners must be Hoosier.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

Since May 27, 2007, the Thunderbowl Raceway has hosted ten USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and ten different drivers have claimed victory. Last season, Ryan Bernal added his name to the winner’s list on April 2nd over “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, Matt Mitchell, A.J. Bender, and “The Demon” Damion Gardner. Bryan Clauson set the 1-lap track record of 14.646 on November 14, 2009 and the Tulare winner’s list is at the bottom of this release.

After winning the last three races, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, California) sits atop the point standings with a 120-point advantage. Piloting the Tom & Christy Dunkel / BR Performance #17R Inland Rigging / Dunkel Farms DRC, Roa earned his ninth career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award at Mohave Valley Raceway on May 6th and ranks tenth overall. To date, the 2019 USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Champion has five feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, eight top-10 finishes, and 103 feature laps led on the season. With eighteen career wins, Brody will be looking to add a Tulare victory to his resume.

“The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Corona, California) ranks second in championship point standings. Driving his #44 WC Friend Company / Trench Shoring DRC, Williams scored a third place finish at Mohave Valley Raceway. At press time, 2010 Victorville Sprint Car Champion has four Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one heat race victory, and seven top-10 finishes on the season. This Saturday night, Cody will have his sights on claiming the fourth USAC/CRA victory of his career.

After finishing fourth on May 6th, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm (Corona, California) has climbed to third in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Racing Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating Maxim, the veteran driver has three heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, one In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, six top-10 finishes, and 18 feature laps led on the year. Tommy “Thunder” will be looking to earn the first win of his career this Saturday at Tulare.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) sits fourth in the USAC/CRA championship point standings. Piloting the family owned #2 Digalert / Ramona Duck Club DRC, Williams scored fourteenth at Mohave Valley after an early tangle. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has one heat race victory, six top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led to his credit. Austin will have his sights on earning his twelfth career win this Saturday night.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) is fifth in the championship standings. The owner/driver of the #47 MP Environmental Services / Black Magic Bead Breaker DRC led the first three laps at Mohave Valley before scoring second to Roa at the checkered flags. At press time, the seven-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has two heat race victories, six top-10 finishes, and 12 feature laps led on the season. The 1993 Rookie of the Year with the original California Racing Association will have his sights on earning his sixth career USAC/CRA victory at Tulare.

Grant Sexton (Lakeside, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors and ranks ninth in the point standings. The driver of the family owned #22 Sexton Fire Protection / East County Electric Works Triple X is followed by James Turnbull II (Indio, California), Jake Andreotti (Castro Valley, California), Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, California), Jim Vanzant (Prescott, Arizona), and Braden Chiaramonte (El Cajon, California).

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are A.J. Bender, Logan Calderwood, Verne Sweeney, Brent Owens, “The Gunslinger” Austin Grabowski, Matt McCarthy, Logan Williams, Chris Gansen, Ryan Timmons, James Herrera, Dawson Faria, Kyle Edwards, and more.

Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds at the corner of Bardsley and K Streets in Tulare, California. Pit Passes are $45, Adult Grandstand tickets are $30, Adult Bleacher Tickets are $25, Senior Grandstand Tickets are $28, Senior Bleacher Tickets are $23, Kids (6-12) Grandstand Tickets are $15, Kids (6-12) Bleacher Tickets are $13, Kids tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at thunderbowlraceway.com or call 559.688.0909.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks BillsJerky.net, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics Incorporated, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), Hoosier Racing Tires, WC Friend Company, Woodland Auto Display, BR Motorsports, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, and Wilwood Disc Brakes for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner.

CHRIS AND BRIAN FARIA MEMORIAL WINNERS: 2009-Peter Murphy, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Bud Kaeding, 2012-Kyle Larson, 2013-No Race, 2014-Ryan Bernal, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Austin Liggett, 2017-Ryan Bernal, 2018-Tristan Guardino, 2019-Tristan Guardino, 2020-CANCELLED, 2021-CANCELLED, 2022-Ryan Bernal.

2023 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 5-Brody Roa, 1-Justin Grant, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Matt Mitchell.

TULARE AMSOIL USAC/CRA 1-LAP TRACK RECORD: Bryan Clauson – 14.646 (11/14/09)

TULARE AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Max Adams, 1-Ryan Bernal, 1-Garrett Hansen, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Cory Kruseman, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Blake Miller, 1-Matt Mitchell, 1-Mike Spencer, 1-Jon Stanbrough.

2023 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1-Brody Roa-627, 2-Cody Williams-507, 3-Tommy Malcolm-489, 4-Austin Williams-466, 5-Charles Davis Jr.-460, 6-A.J. Bender-388, 7-Logan Calderwood-380, 8-R.J. Johnson-324, 9-Grant Sexton-282, 10-Chase Johnson-237.