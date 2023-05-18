Doubleheader weekend awaits Badger competitors; Angell Park opener Sunday

Sun Prairie, WI (May 17, 2023) – The Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midget Auto Racing Association is set for a doubleheader weekend on May 20th & 21st. The series will invade the Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, WI on Saturday before heading to Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, WI on Sunday.

The AFS Badger Midgets opened their 88th season of racing at the Kankakee County Speedway in Kankakee, IL on Friday, May 5 bringing a strong contingent of 37 cars for racing action. Adam Taylor took the victory and currently sits atop the series point standings with 103. Following him in the standings is Sun Prairie native Todd Kluever just 26 points back. Mike Stroik of West Bend, WI sits just 32 points back in third. Madison Wisconsin’s Kevin Douglas sits in fourth with another Sun Prairie native Cody Weisensel rounding out the top five.

Saturday will mark the first of two events for the AFS Badger Midgets at the Plymouth Dirt Track in 2023. The series last raced at the track back on July 30th of 2022 where eventual series champion Zach Boden took the victory over Jake Neuman and Daltyn England.

Sunday the series heads to its Wisconsin home at the Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, WI for the first of 11 events in 2023. Angell Park will open its 78th season of auto racing with the AFS Badger Midgets marking one of the longest-standing partnerships in all of motorsports. The last race held at Angell Park was on August 21, 2022, where Jake Neuman picked up the win over Adam Taylor and Jack Routson.

For more information on the weekend’s events visit bmara.com or the BMARA Racing Facebook page. Saturday and Sunday’s races will be streamed live on FloRacing with tape-delayed viewing available on Badger Racing TV at www.badgerracing.tv, the series’ official streaming service. For all your fastener, tools, and accessory needs, visit your closest AFS location or advancedfastening.com.