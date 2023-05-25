USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS RETURN TO PERRIS FOR “SALUTE TO INDY”

By Lance Jennings

MAY 23, 2023… After the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series had a new winner at Tulare, the non-winged 410 sprints will return to Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday, May 27th. Promoted by Don Kazarian, the annual “Salute to Indy” has been a prestigious event in Southern California going back to 1948. The third of eight “home track” appearances presented by Heimark Distributors / Anheuser Busch will also showcase the PAS Senior Sprint Cars, PAS Young Gun Sprint Cars, and Southwest Lightning Sprints plus “Power of Purple Night” benefiting the American Cancer Society Relay For Life Riverside County East. Located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California, the Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm and racing at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will start at 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

Race fans are encouraged to support the race track and watch the races in person. Events at Perris Auto Speedway WILL NOT be live streamed on FloRacing in 2023.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

Since March 6, 2004, the Lake Perris Fairgrounds has held 244 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and forty-two different drivers have claimed victory. “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with 51 “home track” wins and the last two appearances have been won by the #37 Matt Mitchell entry with Justin Grant and Mitchell at the helm. Nic Faas set the 1-lap track record of 15.833 on February 25, 2012 and the complete Perris USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

In 1948, Dempsey Wilson claimed the checkered flags at the inaugural “Salute to Indy” with the original California Racing Association. When Perris Auto Speedway opened their doors in 1996, the Riverside County oval brought the tradition back and NASCAR driver J.J. Yeley scored the victory. Last year, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams added the prestigious race to his resume as he was followed by R.J. Johnson, Brody Roa, A.J. Bender, and Austin Williams. The “Salute to Indy” win list is at the bottom of the release.

After running second to Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm last Saturday at Tulare, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, California) has increased his lead to 137 points over the competition. Driving the Tom & Christy Dunkel / BR Performance owned #17R Inland Rigging / Dunkel Farms DRC, Roa has five feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, nine top-10 finishes, and 103 feature laps led to his credit. With eighteen career wins, the 2019 USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Champion will be looking to add another “Salute to Indy” win to his resume.

After earning the first win of his career last Saturday, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm (Corona, California) has climbed to second in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Racing Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating Maxim, the veteran driver also has three heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, one In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, seven top-10 finishes, and 48 feature laps led on the year. Tommy “Thunder” will have his sights on winning the “Salute to Indy” at Perris Auto Speedway.

The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Corona, California) ranks third in the championship point standings. Piloting his #44 WC Friend Company / Trench Shoring DRC, Williams finished eleventh last Saturday at Tulare. To date, the former National Non-Wing Sprint Car Rookie of the Year has four Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, two heat race victories, and seven top-10 finishes on the season. “The Cadillac” has three career wins and will be looking to repeat as the “Salute to Indy” winner.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) sits fourth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting the family owned #2 Digalert / Ramona Duck Club DRC, Williams earned the best passing job honors with a fourth place run from thirteenth at Thunderbowl Raceway. At press time, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has one heat race victory, one In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, seven top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led to his credit. With eleven career wins, Austin will have his sights on claiming his third Memorial Day classic.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) is fifth in the championship standings. The owner/driver of the #47 MP Environmental Services / Black Magic Bead Breaker DRC skipped Tulare to compete in the Midwest. To date, the seven-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has two heat race victories, six top-10 finishes, and 12 feature laps led on the season. The 1993 Rookie of the Year with the original California Racing Association is a threat to win every night.

Grant Sexton (Lakeside, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors and ranks ninth in the point standings. The driver of the family owned #22 Sexton Fire Protection / East County Electric Works Triple X is followed by James Turnbull II (Indio, California), Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, California), Jake Andreotti (Castro Valley, California), Dawson Faria (Tipton, California), Jim Vanzant (Prescott, Arizona), and Braden Chiaramonte (El Cajon, California).

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Logan Calderwood, A.J. Bender, R.J. Johnson, Verne Sweeney, Andrew Sweeney, Brent Owens, James Herrera, Matt McCarthy, Logan Williams, Chris Gansen, Gary Marshall Jr., and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. Adult tickets are $30, Senior tickets (65 & over) are $25, Kids tickets (6 to 12) are $5, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. The Fairgrounds charges $10 for parking. Advance tickets are available and for more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks BillsJerky.net, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics Incorporated, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), Hoosier Racing Tires, WC Friend Company, Woodland Auto Display, BR Motorsports, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, and Wilwood Disc Brakes for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner.

“SALUTE TO INDY” WINNERS: 1948-Dempsey Wilson, 1949-Bob Denny, 1950-NO RACE, 1951-NO RACE, 1952-Colby Scroggin, 1953-Bob Denny, 1954-Harry Stockman, 1955-Rosie Roussel, 1956-Art Bisch, 1957-Ray Clark, 1958-Bud Rose, 1959-Roy Prosser, 1960-NO RACE, 1961-Jack Brunner, 1962-Colby Scroggin, 1963-Billy Cantrell, 1964-Hal Minyard, 1965-NO RACE, 1966-Bruce Walkup, 1967-Bob Hogle, 1968-Billy Wilkerson, 1969-Billy Wilkerson, 1970-NO RACE, 1971-Dick Zimmerman / Don Hamilton, 1972-Billy Wilkerson, 1973-Billy Wilkerson, 1974-Jimmy Oskie, 1975-Clark Templeman, 1976-Mike Shaw, 1977-John Redican, 1978-Dean Thompson / Tony Simon, 1979-Bobby Olivero, 1980-Bubby Jones / Dean Thompson / Dean Thompson, 1981-Dean Thompson / Dean Thompson, 1982-Dean Thompson / Bubby Jones, 1983-Rip Williams / Bubby Jones, 1984-Bubby Jones, 1985-Eddie Wirth, 1986-Bubby Jones, 1987-Mike Sweeney, 1988-Lealand McSpadden, 1989-Brad Noffsinger, 1990-Ron Shuman, 1991-NO RACE, 1992-NO RACE, 1993-NO RACE, 1994-NO RACE, 1995-NO RACE, 1997-Cory Kruseman, 1998-Mike Kirby, 1999-Troy Rutherford, 2000-Richard Griffin, 2001-Cory Kruseman, 2002-Mike Kirby, 2003-Damion Gardner, 2004-Damion Gardner, 2005-Cory Kruseman, 2006-Tony Jones, 2007-Blake Miller, 2008-RAIN, 2009-Blake Miller, 2010-David Cardey, 2011-Matt Mitchell, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Matt Mitchell, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Richard Vander Weerd, 2016-Austin Williams, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Austin Williams, 2019-Hunter Schuerenberg, 2020-CANCELLED, 2021-Brody Roa, 2022-Cody Williams. (Some events were two day shows or twin main events.)

2023 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 5-Brody Roa, 1-Justin Grant, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Tommy Malcolm, 1-Matt Mitchell.

PERRIS AMSOIL USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Nic Faas – 15.833 (02/25/12)

PERRIS AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 51-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 8-Matt Mitchell, 8-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Justin Grant, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Danny Sheridan, 6-Austin Williams, 5-Brady Bacon, 5-Robert Ballou, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 5-Brody Roa, 4-Dave Darland, 4-R.J. Johnson, 3-Charles Davis Jr., 3-Garrett Hansen, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-Blake Miller, 2-Jake Swanson, 2-Chris Windom, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-C.J. Leary, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Cody Williams, 1-Jason York.

2023 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1-Brody Roa-705, 2-Tommy Malcolm-568, 3-Cody Williams-560, 4-Austin Williams-530, 5-Charles Davis Jr.-460, 6-Logan Calderwood-443, 7-A.J. Bender-433, 8-R.J. Johnson-324, 9-Grant Sexton-319, 10-Verne Sweeney-277.