HAGAR DOUBLES UP WITH USCS SPEEDWEEK ROUND #2 WIN AT WEST MEMPHIS

By Pete Walton

WEST MEMPHIS, AR – Derek Hagar of Marion, AR took his second straight United Sprint Car Series Speedweek win of 2023 in Round 2 at Riverside International Speedway after starting seventh on Saturday night. Hagar also won the 2023 USCS Speedweeks Opener on Friday night at Lexington (TN) 104 Speedway driving the Ameripanel Special.

Koty Adams of Haughton, LA finished second in the Saturday night show and 14-time USCS National Champion and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN charged from the ninth starting spot to finish third. Fourth went to Brad Bowden of Hernando, MS, and Polesitter Marshall Skinner of Marion, AR was fifth.

Hayden Martin of Olive Branch, MS took the sixth spot, and defending Speedweek Champion Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS finished seventh, Caden Englehart of Terre Haute, IN drove to an eighth-place finish and Landon Crawley of Benton, AR was ninth. Ayden Gatewood of Caruthersville, MO rounded out the top ten. Steven Howell of Byhalia, MS was the Hard Charger of the Race, moving up ten spots to finish 11th.

In preliminary action, Skinner won the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash, and the four eight-lap Heat Races were won by Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC in the Engler Tool and Machine first heat, Tucker Boulton of Brighton, TN in the JJ Supply of NC second heat, Adams in the DHR third heat, and Crawley in the Hero Graphics fourth heat. The two eight-lap B-Main Races were won by Gatewood and Dewayne White of Byhalia, MS.

Round 2 of the 2023 USCS Speedweek at Riverside International Speedway featured 3 entrants representing ten different states and the United Kingdom. There were ten drivers from Mississippi, six drivers from Arkansas, five drivers from Tennessee, three drivers from Louisiana, and one driver each from Indiana, Missouri, Wyoming, North Carolina, Nebraska, and Florida.

Round 3 of the 2023 USCS Speedweeks Presented By Engler Tool and Machine will take place Sunday night at Old Number 1 Speedway in Harrisburg, AR. Along with the USCS Sprint Cars, there will also be a $1,500-to-win Open-Wheel Modified Race, and a $1,000-to-win Factory Stock Race.

After Sunday’s Round 3, the Tour will take a three-day break before traveling to North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, AL on Thursday night, June 1, then it’s off to Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, MS on Friday night, June 2. The 2023 USCS Speedweek Presented by Engler Tool and Machine finale will be at Whynot Motorsports Park in Meridian, MS on Saturday night, June 3.

For more information about the 18th Annual USCS Speedweeks Presented By Engler Machine & Tool visit the United Sprint Car Series web site at www.uscsracing.com, or call Pete Walton at 770-865-6097. The USCS Facebook Page is located at www.facebook.com/uscs.racing.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are K&N Filters, Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Hero Graphics, DMI, J&J Supply of NC, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSC Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF 2023 USCS SPEEDWEEK ROUND 2 AT RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY IN WEST MEMPHIS, AR ON MAY 27, 2023:

FEATURE RACE – 30 Laps: 1. Derek Hagar, Marion, AR; 2. Koty Adams, Haughton, LA; 3. Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN; 4. Brad Bowden, Hernando, MS; 5. Marshall, Skinner, Marion, AR; 6. Hayden Martin, Olive Branch, MS; 7. Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS; 8. Caden Englehart, Terre Haute, IN; 9. Landon Crawley, Benton, AR; 10. Ayden Gatewood, Caruthersville, MO; 11. Steven Howell, Byhalia, MS; 12. Ryan Roberts, Aurora, NE; 13. Ronny Howard, Nesbit, MS; 14. Terry Witherspoon, Jacksonville, FL; 15. Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC; 16. Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS; 17. Trent Moss, Medon, TN; 18. Jake Brashier, Denham Springs, LA; 19. Ernie Ainsworth, Bartlett, TN; 20. Tucker Boulton, Brighton, TN; 21. Jan Howard, Marion, AR; 22. Dewayne White, Byhalia, MS.

HOOSIER RACING TIRE SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. Skinner; 2. Crawley; 3. Boulton; 4. L. Moss; 5. Adams; 6. Martin.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER TOOL AND MACHINE HEAT 1: 1. L. Moss; 2. Skinner; 3. Hagar; 4. D. Howard; 5. Ryan Harrison, Rothwell, NTH; 6. Witherspoon; 7. Howell; 8. Zach Pringle, Benton, AR.

JJ SUPPLY OF NC HEAT 2: 1. Boulton; 2. Bowden; 3. Martin; 4. White; 5. Gatewood; 6. R. Howard; 7. Spencer Meredith, Hernando, MS; 8. D.L. (Tank) Brashier, Ethel, LA DNS.

DHR HEAT 3: 1. Adams; 2. J. Brashier; 3. T. Moss; 4. Dusty Young, Benton, AR; 5, Ainsworth; 6. Jeff Leach, Walls, MS; 7. Paul Jones, Casper, WY; 8. Hannah Merritt, Nesbit, MS.

HERO GRAPHICS HEAT 4: 1. Crawley; 2. J. Howard; 3. Englehart; 4. Gray; 5. Willingham; 6. Roberts; 7. Todd Bradford, Arlington, TN.

B-FEATURES – 8 Laps (Top 4 Transfer To Main Event):

B-FEATURE 1: 1. Gatewood; 2. Ainsworth; 3. Roberts; 4. Howell; 5. Bradford; 6. Meredith; 7. Young; 8. D. Brashier; 9. Harrison DNS.

B-FEATURE 2: 1. White; 2. Willingham; 3. R. Howard; 4. Witherspoon; 5. Jones; 6. Merritt; 7. Pringle; 8. Leach.