Henry grabs 2nd 410 win in a row at Fremont

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Cap Henry sliced his way through traffic like a surgeon and drove to his second straight 410 feature win at Fremont Speedway Saturday, May 27 on Ohio Laborers Night. It is his third win of the season at “The Track That Action Built.”

Henry took the lead from rookie Kasey Jedrzejek on lap seven of the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints feature and caught lapped traffic perfectly, passing them one at a time to claim his 15th career win at Fremont. Henry survived a three lap shoot out at the end after a caution, driving away from Travis Philo and Cole Macedo.

“Last thing you want to do when you start on the pole is get beat by a rookie into turn one and Kasey did a good job there. By the time that first caution came out I realized we had a pretty good car and just had to maintain it. I didn’t know if that caution at the end helped me or hurt me but Zack (Myers, crew chief) told me to go so I knew we had to get with it. I’m just super grateful for everyone that’s involved in this. Jeff (Ward) bringing Zack and I on board and both the Wilson Brothers…this one goes out to their dad who they lost over the winter. This car has been so good…it’s made racing a lot of fun again. I got lucky when I was dealing with lapped cars I was dealing with them one at a time and not two or three wide. It was a tricky race track but I give the track crew a lot of credit. For what we started out with and what it was at the end was a lot of fun,” said Henry beside his Jeff Ward Demolition, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, Premier Planning Services, Tony Elliott Foundation, Primal Tee Shop; SCS Gear Box, Napa of Fremont backed #33W.

Piqua, Ohio’s Travis Hery inherited the lead on lap 19 of the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints 25 lap feature after race-long leader Larry Kingseed had a right rear tire come off. On a challenging track Hery held off several challenges from Keith Sheffer the last four laps for his first ever Fremont win.

“It was pretty knarly there in one and two and I biked up pretty good on that last restart. I don’t know if it got in my head or something got messed up in the car but it got pretty tight. I have to thank my mom and dad for all they put into this. My wife Chloe…wish she could be here. She’s busy working but I’m sure she’s home cheering. Claxton builds us a really good motor every year and everyone who helps out,” said Hery.

Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller made it a sweep of the weekend in 305 sprint competition, leading all 25 laps to claim his second win of the season at Fremont. Miller, who won Friday at Attica Raceway Park, picked his way through traffic to claim his 41st career win at Fremont, putting him 11th on the all-time win list.

“The lapped cars were coming pretty fast. I just tried to hold the line and keep the car under me and stay out of the holes and keep the gas pedal down. The car motor combination is on point right now. We’re getting the car dialed in. It’s a fast hot rod,” said Miller beside his Boca Construction, Kenny Kalb Farms, Roberts & Sons Contracting, JLH General Contractor, Tuck Pointing America, Pizza Wheel, Smitty’s Pizza, Queen of Clean, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Crown Battery, Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Slade Shock Technology, CA Kustoms, Jamie Miller Trucking, Reliable Spray Foam Insulators, Gill Sawmill backed #26.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, June 3 with the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group for the 410 sprints, the NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales for the 305 sprints, and the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks in action. The induction ceremony for the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame will happen prior to the night’s racing at 2:30 p.m. in the historic covered grandstands.

About Ohio Laborers – https://www.liuna.org/

Tonight’s races are brought to you by the Ohio Laborers Halls 480 and 574 and Ohio LECET in conjunction with LIUNA – The Laborers’ International Union of North America. There are 23 Local Union Halls throughout Ohio representing 20,000 union laborers. Laborers build roads, construct buildings, install gas and water lines, clean hazardous waste, and much more. When you see Ohio Laborers working on the roads, please remember to keep them safe, slow down and move over! Check out the website for more information and job and training opportunities!

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, May 27, 2023

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.10X-Dustin Stroup, 14.214; 2.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.342; 3.28-Shawn Valenti, 14.475; 4.36-Seth Schneider, 14.477; 5.26-Jamie Miller, 14.498; 6.2-Brenden Torok, 14.514; 7.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.562; 8.19R-Steve Rando, 14.625; 9.4K-Blayne Keckler, 14.647; 10.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.650; 11.20i-Kelsey Ivy, 14.731; 12.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 14.757; 13.49I-John Ivy, 14.764; 14.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.776; 15.78-Austin Black , 14.790; 16.4X-Bobby Clark, 14.904; 17.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.921; 18.5-Kody Brewer, 15.026; 19.16-Lee Sommers, 15.101; 20.51M-Haldon Miller, 15.269; 21.2s-Jackson Sebetto, 15.272; 22.6-Jimmie Ward, 15.383; 23.27-Calob Crispen, 15.650; 24.1S-James Saam, 15.756; 25.8-Jim Leaser, 15.781; 26.11TS-Tate Schiets, 16.421; 27.98-Dave Hoppes, 16.606; 28.0-Bradley Bateson, 99.990;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 2-Brenden Torok[2] ; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[4] ; 3. 4K-Blayne Keckler[1] ; 4. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 5. 5-Kody Brewer[5] ; 6. 1S-James Saam[6] ; 7. 98-Dave Hoppes[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 28-Shawn Valenti[2] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[1] ; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[3] ; 4. 4X-Bobby Clark[4] ; 5. 51M-Haldon Miller[5] ; 6. 11TS-Tate Schiets[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 2. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[2] ; 3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[4] ; 4. 6-Jimmie Ward[6] ; 5. 8-Jim Leaser[7] ; 6. 2s-Jackson Sebetto[5] ; 7. 16-Lee Sommers[1]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 61-Tyler Shullick[1] ; 2. 49I-John Ivy[2] ; 3. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[3] ; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5] ; 5. 34-Jud Dickerson[4] ; 6. 27-Calob Crispen[6] ; 7. 0-Bradley Bateson[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 5-Kody Brewer[1] ; 2. 34-Jud Dickerson[4] ; 3. 51M-Haldon Miller[2] ; 4. 0-Bradley Bateson[11] ; 5. 8-Jim Leaser[3] ; 6. 16-Lee Sommers[10] ; 7. 2s-Jackson Sebetto[7] ; 8. 98-Dave Hoppes[9] ; 9. 1S-James Saam[5] ; 10. 27-Calob Crispen[8]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[2] ; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[1] ; 3. 61-Tyler Shullick[10] ; 4. 49I-John Ivy[4] ; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[9] ; 6. 1W-Paul Weaver[6] ; 7. 10X-Dustin Stroup[5] ; 8. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[3] ; 9. 28-Shawn Valenti[7] ; 10. 2-Brenden Torok[8] ; 11. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[13] ; 12. 5-Kody Brewer[17] ; 13. 4K-Blayne Keckler[11] ; 14. X15-Kasey Ziebold[16] ; 15. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[12] ; 16. 34-Jud Dickerson[18] ; 17. 6-Jimmie Ward[15] ; 18. 51M-Haldon Miller[19] ; 19. 0-Bradley Bateson[20] ; 20. 4X-Bobby Clark[14]

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.988; 2.23-Zeth Sabo, 13.354; 3.33w-Cap Henry, 13.368; 4.29X-Cole Macedo, 13.388; 5.32-Bryce Lucius, 13.502; 6.5T-Travis Philo, 13.508; 7.5-Byron Reed, 13.511; 8.5E-Bobby Elliott, 13.525; 9.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.570; 10.12J-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.584; 11.5K-Adam Kekich, 13.600; 12.15C-Chris Andrews, 13.615; 13.3V-Chris Verda, 13.722; 14.8M-TJ Michael, 13.847; 15.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.895; 16.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 13.929; 17.2+-Brian Smith, 13.959; 18.7N-Darin Naida, 13.965; 19.26W-Cody White, 14.117; 20.41-Thomas Schinderle, 14.336; 21.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.353; 22.98-Robert Robenalt, 14.390;

Heat 1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 5T-Travis Philo[2] ; 2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4] ; 3. 5-Byron Reed[1] ; 4. 23-Zeth Sabo[3] ; 5. 5K-Adam Kekich[6] ; 6. 5E-Bobby Elliott[5] ; 7. 12-Kyle Capodice[7] ; 8. 98-Robert Robenalt[8]

Heat 2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 8M-TJ Michael[2] ; 2. 33w-Cap Henry[4] ; 3. 32-Bryce Lucius[3] ; 4. 7N-Darin Naida[6] ; 5. 26W-Cody White[7] ; 6. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[1]

Heat 3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. 12J-Kasey Jedrzejek[2] ; 2. 29X-Cole Macedo[4] ; 3. 22M-Dan McCarron[3] ; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews[1] ; 5. 41-Thomas Schinderle[6] ; 6. 3V-Chris Verda[5] ; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]

A-Main 1 (30 Laps)

1. 33w-Cap Henry[1] ; 2. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 3. 29X-Cole Macedo[5] ; 4. 23-Zeth Sabo[3] ; 5. 12J-Kasey Jedrzejek[2] ; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron[10] ; 7. 32-Bryce Lucius[8] ; 8. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6] ; 9. 5-Byron Reed[9] ; 10. 8M-TJ Michael[7] ; 11. 5K-Adam Kekich[13] ; 12. 3V-Chris Verda[18] ; 13. 12-Kyle Capodice[19] ; 14. 26W-Cody White[14] ; 15. 5E-Bobby Elliott[16] ; 16. 75-Jerry Dahms[20] ; 17. 98-Robert Robenalt[21] ; 18. 15C-Chris Andrews[12] ; 19. 41-Thomas Schinderle[15] ; 20. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[17] ; 21. 7N-Darin Naida[11]

GLTS Non-Wing

Qualifying

1.21H-Travis Hery, 15.784; 2.0-Steve Irwin, 15.790; 3.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 15.902; 4.86-Keith Sheffer, 15.932; 5.9N-Luke Hall, 16.124; 6.48-Mike Burkin, 16.285; 7.33-Jason Ferguson, 16.558; 8.99-Gage Etgen, 16.613; 9.00-Mike Galajda, 16.757; 10.2+-Brian Smith, 16.791; 11.10-Justin Adams, 16.895; 12.1M-Brandon Moore, 17.322; 13.97X-Rodney Hurst, 17.500; 14.23-Tank Brakenberry, 17.691; 15.2T-Ralph Brakenberry, 17.691; 16.28-Curt Elliot, 18.615;

Heat 1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[3] ; 2. 33-Jason Ferguson[1] ; 3. 21H-Travis Hery[4] ; 4. 00-Mike Galajda[5] ; 5. 10-Justin Adams[6] ; 6. 9N-Luke Hall[2] ; 7. 97X-Rodney Hurst[7] ; 8. 23-Tank Brakenberry[8]

Heat 2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 99-Gage Etgen[1] ; 2. 0-Steve Irwin[4] ; 3. 86-Keith Sheffer[3] ; 4. 48-Mike Burkin[2] ; 5. 2+-Brian Smith[5] ; 6. 1M-Brandon Moore[6] ; 7. 2T-Ralph Brakenberry[7] ; 8. 28-Curt Elliot[8]

A-Main 1 (25 Laps)

1. 21H-Travis Hery[1] ; 2. 86-Keith Sheffer[3] ; 3. 0-Steve Irwin[4] ; 4. 9N-Luke Hall[11] ; 5. 10-Justin Adams[9] ; 6. 48-Mike Burkin[8] ; 7. 1M-Brandon Moore[12] ; 8. 33-Jason Ferguson[6] ; 9. 99-Gage Etgen[5] ; 10. 2T-Ralph Brakenberry[14] ; 11. 28-Curt Elliot[16] ; 12. 23-Tank Brakenberry[15] ; 13. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[2] ; 14. 2+-Brian Smith[10] ; 15. 00-Mike Galajda[7] ; 16. 97X-Rodney Hurst[13]