T.J.’s Takeaways from the 2023 Little 500

What Jake Trainor and car owner Matt Seymour accomplished on Saturday at Anderson Speedway winning the 75th Little 500 goes right up on that same list of amazing accomplishments.

Trainor drove a sprint car for the first-time last October at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. From there he was pegged to drive the Seymour family’s second attempt at running the Little 500.

Trainor, just 18 years of age and still a high school student teamed with 26 year old Seymour have opened eyes all week in Indiana. Trainor earning the outside front row starting position for the Little 500 turned heads and backed that up with the win Friday in the midget division at IRP.

Seymour’s took their first crack at the Little 500 last year with Ken Schrader. After that first effort the team focused squarely on a return to Anderson next year. While Seymour felt they could win the race sometime in the next five years, the expectation was not to win it with a rookie driver in their second attempt.

Trainor’s car visually appeared to get better as the race went on, their pit stops were flawless, and Trainor drove the race of his life and was physically spent at the end sitting on the stage for the victory interview.

Afterwards I asked former Little 500 champion and legendary race car driver Bentley Warren if he felt like Trainor had the goods to potentially climb the ladder to the highest ranks in motorsports in the United States. Warren confirmed that without hesitation due to Trainor’s natural talent and his well-mannered demeanor. One would be hard pressed to find a better endorsement than that one from the likes of Bentley.