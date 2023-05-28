Tylor Becomes First Winner to Double Up with Win at Wilmot

By Zack Krueger

Wilmot, WI (May 28th, 2023) – Adam Taylor was victorious Saturday night at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds and Wilmot Raceway after a stellar performance. Taylor returned to victory lane for the second time this season after winning the season opener at Kankakee Speedway early in the season.

Twenty-nine drivers were on hand as the Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midgets returned to Wilmot Raceway for the first of two shoes at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds this season. Drivers from four different states would line the pits hoping to put their name on the winner’s sheet tonight.

The night started off with the FiveOne Motorsports Fast Time Award being dished out to Derek Doerr. His 15.674 was good enough for the pole followed by Kyle Stark at a 15.725, and the rookie Parker Jones with a 15.790.

Auto Meter Heat 1 was first on track and was won by the #19E of Daltyn England, with Parker Jones and RJ Corson behind him. Simpson Race Products and VMS Rod Ends Heat 2 saw Stark pick up the win and Mike Stroik second with Harrison Kleven third. The final heat race of the night, sponsored by Behlings Race Products put Matt Rechek on top with Todd Kluever and Jace Sparks second and third.

The High-Performance Lubricants B-Main allowed seven drivers to lock into the evenings A-Main and saw Doerr and Kyle Koch on the front row. Doerr ran away from the field and won the B-Main with Mark McMahill, Greg Ross, Kevin Douglas, Koch, Eric Blumer, and Miles Doherty all stamping their tickets to the A-Main.

The AFS Badger Midget Series feature rounded out the night for the midgets and it would see Adam Taylor on the pole in the #6B with the #10A of Tommy Colburn alongside him. Taylor took the green flag and started to run away from the pact as Colburn fell down the order. An incident in turn four claimed Dave Collins Jr and Doerr midway in the race. Two more quick yellows saw Charles Rufi claimed as he was forced to the infield. With Taylor, the leader, England was left to chase him down. England got to the back bumper a handful of times, even giving Taylor the chrome horn a few times but to no avail as Taylor soared to his second feature win of the season. England, Kluever, Stark, and Jace Sparks rounded out the top five .

The AMS Hard Charger award went to winner Miles Doherty, up 11 spots from his initial starting spot. The #36 of Chris Baue got the CarTopia Hard Luck award for being the first car out of this evenings event . And finally, the Oliver Motors Last Place Bonus went to Dave Collins, Jr after his car suffered mechanical issues.

The Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midgets return to Angell Park Speedway on June 4th. To learn more about the Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midget Auto Racing Association visit BMARA.com or the BMARA Racing Facebook Page today.

Summary

29 Cars

Lap Leaders: Adam Taylor 1-25

A -Main 25 Laps Advanced Fastening Supply

1. 6B-Adam Taylor[1]; 2. 19E-Daltyn England[4]; 3. 55-Todd Kluever[7]; 4. 2-Kyle Stark[9]; 5. 40-Jace Sparks[3]; 6. 15C-RJ Corson[12]; 7. 57M-Mark McMahill[17]; 8. 41-Parker Jones[8]; 9. 38-Matt Rechek[13]; 10. 10A-Tommy Colburn[2]; 11. 53M-Miles Doherty[22]; 12. 68-Eric Blumer[21]; 13. 59-Kyle Koch[20]; 14. 29-Harrison Kleven[11]; 15. 31-Shay Sassano; 16. 9S-Mike Stroik[6]; 17. 51R-Greg Ross[18]; 18. 1W-Robby Wirth[10]; 19. (DNF) 5K-Kevin Douglas[19]; 20. (DNF) 56-Charles Rufi[15]; 21. (DNF) 20D-Derek Doerr[16]; 22. (DNF) 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[14]; 23. (DNS) 20-Cody Weisensel

B-Main 12 Laps High Performance Lubricants

1. 20D-Derek Doerr[1]; 2. 57M-Mark McMahill[3]; 3. 51R-Greg Ross[8]; 4. 5K-Kevin Douglas[4]; 5. 59-Kyle Koch[2]; 6. 68-Eric Blumer[6]; 7. 53M-Miles Doherty[12]; 8. 31-Shay Sassano[7]; 9. 98-Jordan Nelson[11]; 10. 17-Nicholas Klein[13]; 11. 24-Aaron Muhle[9]; 12. (DNS) 36-Chris Baue; 13. (DNS) 6-Jeremy Douglas; 14. (DNS) 21K-Kurt Mayhew

Heat 3 8 Laps Behlings Race Products

1. 38-Matt Rechek[1]; 2. 55-Todd Kluever[7]; 3. 40-Jace Sparks[5]; 4. 20-Cody Weisensel[6]; 5. 6B-Adam Taylor[4]; 6. 20D-Derek Doerr[8]; 7. 5K-Kevin Douglas[2]; 8. 31-Shay Sassano[9]; 9. (DNS) 36-Chris Baue

Heat 2 8 Laps Simpson Race Products & VMS Rod Ends

1. 2-Kyle Stark[8]; 2. 9S-Mike Stroik[7]; 3. 29-Harrison Kleven[3]; 4. 56-Charles Rufi[10]; 5. 10A-Tommy Colburn[5]; 6. 59-Kyle Koch[9]; 7. 21K-Kurt Mayhew[2]; 8. 51R-Greg Ross[6]; 9. 6-Jeremy Douglas[1]; 10. 53M-Miles Doherty[4]

Heat 1 8 Laps Auto Meter

1. 19E-Daltyn England[6]; 2. 41-Parker Jones[8]; 3. 15C-RJ Corson[3]; 4. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[1]; 5. 1W-Robby Wirth[4]; 6. 57M-Mark McMahill[5]; 7. 68-Eric Blumer[2]; 8. 24-Aaron Muhle[7]; 9. 98-Jordan Nelson[10]; 10. 17-Nicholas Klein[9]

Qualifying Five-One Motorsports Fast Time

1. 20D-Derek Doerr, 00:15.674[13]; 2. 2-Kyle Stark, 00:15.725[4]; 3. 41-Parker Jones, 00:15.790[24]; 4. 55-Todd Kluever, 00:15.927[17]; 5. 9S-Mike Stroik, 00:15.988[15]; 6. 24-Aaron Muhle, 00:16.055[21]; 7. 20-Cody Weisensel, 00:16.067[11]; 8. 51R-Greg Ross, 00:16.127[22]; 9. 19E-Daltyn England, 00:16.178[8]; 10. 40-Jace Sparks, 00:16.227[19]; 11. 10A-Tommy Colburn, 00:16.230[28]; 12. 57M-Mark McMahill, 00:16.351[10]; 13. 6B-Adam Taylor, 00:16.411[2]; 14. 53M-Miles Doherty, 00:16.450[27]; 15. 1W-Robby Wirth, 00:16.452[26]; 16. 36-Chris Baue, 00:16.509[6]; 17. 29-Harrison Kleven, 00:16.638[18]; 18. 15C-RJ Corson, 00:16.772[5]; 19. 5K-Kevin Douglas, 00:16.825[23]; 20. 21K-Kurt Mayhew, 00:16.842[1]; 21. 68-Eric Blumer, 00:16.965[16]; 22. 38-Matt Rechek, 00:17.048[9]; 23. 6-Jeremy Douglas, 00:17.329[7]; 24. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr, 00:17.754[3]; 25. 31-Shay Sassano, 00:17.837[25]; 26. 59-Kyle Koch, 00:18.104[12]; 27. 17-Nicholas Klein, 00:18.129[14]; 28. 56-Charles Rufi, 00:18.589[20]; 29. 98-Jordan Nelson, 00:19.060[29]