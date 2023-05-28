Xavier Doney Dominates Lake Ozark Speedway Win with POWRi WAR

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (5/27/23) Xavier Doney would find the fastest route to victory lane with the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League to capture the Lake Ozark Speedway feature event and notch his third career feature win after leading all twenty-five laps.

Early on-track accomplishments would witness Wesley Smith clock fast-time in hot laps with a 14.021-second lap as Xavier Doney and Jack Wagner would each earn a heat racing win.

Contesting on the initial green flag start would find high-point qualifier Xavier Doney battle against front-row companion Kory Schudy into the first pair of corners with a smooth-running Doney gaining the early race lead as Kory Schudy, Jack Wagner, Ty Hulsey, and Craig Carroll attempted to run down the speedy leader.

Leading all laps of feature competition would find Xavier Doney flexing his racing might with a smooth-as-glass track surface benefiting the front-running leader, with Kory Schudy and Jack Wagner attempting to run down Doney.

Holding steady in the final few laps, Xavier Doney would not be denied in picking up the feature victory as a speedy Kory Schudy would log a close runner-up placement with Jack Wagner recovering from a work-area visit to finish third.

“This was a blast to drive, none of it would be possible without Dan Lawson and my dad.” said a celebratory Xavier Doney in the Eldon Missouri Victory Lane. Adding, “We came into the feature with a winning mentality as the top was very technical and it all came down to being patient.”

Maintaining a solid showing all night, Ty Hulsey would wheel his way to finish fourth as Craig Carroll rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League feature event at Lake Ozark Speedway.

POWRi WAR Sprint League | Lake Ozark Speedway | 5/27/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Hot-Lap Time: 44-Wesley Smith(14.021)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 77-Jack Wagner

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 74-Xavier Doney

Super Clean Hard Charger: 87-Jason Billups(+8)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[1]; 2. 28-Kory Schudy[2]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[3]; 4. 24H-Ty Hulsey[5]; 5. 24C-Craig Carroll[4]; 6. 11X-Tom Curran[7]; 7. 7S-Wade Seiler[9]; 8. 87-Jason Billups[12]; 9. 30-Faron Crank[13]; 10. 33-Bryson Smith[11]; 11. B52-Blake Bowers[14]; 12. 45-Jesse Bebee[15]; 13. (DNF) 9-Cody Baker[17]; 14. (DNF) 82-Vinny Ward[8]; 15. (DNF) 21M-Michael Moore[10]; 16. (DNS) 44-Wesley Smith; 17. (DNS) 26-Zachary Clark.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[4]; 2. 24H-Ty Hulsey[2]; 3. 82-Vinny Ward[1]; 4. 24C-Craig Carroll[7]; 5. 33-Bryson Smith[5]; 6. 7S-Wade Seiler[9]; 7. 30-Faron Crank[6]; 8. 45-Jesse Bebee[8]; 9. 26-Zachary Clark[3].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Jack Wagner[2]; 2. 44-Wesley Smith[1]; 3. 28-Kory Schudy[7]; 4. 21M-Michael Moore[3]; 5. 11X-Tom Curran[8]; 6. 87-Jason Billups[6]; 7. B52-Blake Bowers[4]; 8. (DNF) 9-Cody Baker[5].

