SCCT launches Bradway Memorial with final Placerville visit of the year Friday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Friday night lights are coming to Placerville Speedway this week, as the Sprint Car Challenge Tour kicks-off the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial with its final appearance of the season on the famed red clay.

The event this Friday June 2nd marks round five of the SCCT season and launches the massive Bradway Memorial weekend, with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series invading Placerville the following night. Live Music will entertain the crowd in the midway from 4-6pm, with Coors Light Happy Hour occurring during that time.

The “Bradway” originally began at Silver Dollar Speedway in 1992 to honor the late Dave Bradway Jr., who lost his life in a Sprint Car crash at Skagit Speedway’s Dirt Cup in 1987. Bradway was a driver destined for stardom in Sprint Car racing and the event held in his memory has become a cornerstone for Northern California.

“We are certainly excited about this weekend’s Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial at Placerville Speedway,” commented track Promoter Scott Russell. “If you’re a Winged Sprint Car enthusiast in California this is the place to be. We feel that running SCCT on Friday night and NARC on Saturday will give us the best chance to have an outstanding track for the teams and fans. Our entire staff is honored to host the Bradway for the third straight year.”

Following last Saturday’s event in Marysville a new driver sits atop the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards driver standings. Utilizing a charge from 15th to third in the feature, Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox has assumed the point lead heading into Placerville. The 28-year-old captured the SCCT portion of the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial in 2021 and will look to do it again on Friday.

Fremont’s Shane Golobic came within inches of victory last week at the Hall Memorial and ranks second in the SCCT standings, just eight scant markers behind Cox. The all-time leader in Sprint Car Challenge Tour wins is always a favorite on the red clay and will be gunning for a strong weekend at Placerville Speedway.

Templeton’s Kaleb Montgomery, Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield and Fair Oak’s Jake Morgan complete the top-five in the SCCT driver standings with four races down. Last Saturday’s winner Andy Forsberg, Mitchell Faccinto, Gauge Garcia, Chance Grasty and Michael Ing fill out the top-10. A healthy car count is expected with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour on Friday night to open the big weekend.

Tickets and Details:

Adult tickets at Placerville Speedway this Friday June 2nd cost $25 while seniors 62+, military with ID and juniors 12-17 cost $22. Kids 6-11 are $10, with five and under being admitted free. All seating in the grandstands is reserved this weekend.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/ppr-2023 or at the gate on race day. Camping is available on the fairgrounds and can be reserved by contacting 530-621-5860.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. The pit meeting will take place at 4:45pm with cars on track around 5:15. Hot laps, Sierra Foothills Wine Services qualifying and racing will follow. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth.

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards race. The live streaming service also includes the entire championship point race season from Placerville Speedway in 2023. Fans can purchase through a monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, CaliDirt.TV, Shop Kyle Larson, Pit Stop USA, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, D&D Roofing, Sierra Foothills Wine Services, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

