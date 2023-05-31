Starks Wins Second Straight at Skagit Before Posting Podium at Cottage Grove

Inside Line Promotions

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. (May 30, 2023) – Trey Starks scored his second straight 410ci winged sprint car victory at Skagit Speedway last Saturday to highlight a stout weekend in the Northwest.

Starks also rallied from 10 th to garner a podium result on Sunday during the Marvin Smith Memorial Grove Classic at Cottage Grove Speedway.

“I think it was a good weekend overall,” he said. “In the 410 on Saturday I felt better than probably I ever have in a 410 at Skagit. We tweaked a couple of things after the heat race and we found something that really clicked. Then to go down on a second day of a two-day show with four cars locked in and have a solid run was good.”

Starks picked up where he left off at Skagit Speedway, timing in second quickest on the high-banked oval in Alger, Wash., on Saturday. He drove from fourth to win a heat race and from fifth to third place in the dash to line up on the inside of the second row in the 30-lap main event.

“We ended up starting fifth because we were late to staging,” he said. “We got into third on the first or the second lap. We chased (Jesse) Schlotfeldt for I want to say 10 laps. I had a couple of runs at him and finally cleared a slider in turns one and two. By that time Jason (Solwold) was at least a full straightaway ahead. It took eight or 10 laps to get to him. I felt good enough where I could reel him in and maneuver past him in open track.”

Starks powered into the lead on Lap 21 en route to the triumph.

The team headed approximately five and a half hours south on Sunday to tackle the Marvin Smith Memorial Grove Classic finale – an event Starks won in 2021. He qualified sixth quickest and won a heat race to line up on the outside of the fifth row in the 41-lap feature at Cottage Grove Speedway.

“We got really close in traffic,” he said. “If we ran all the way through without a caution I think we’d have had a really good chance. We had a longer stretch there after a caution with three laps down for about a 15-lap run. We were going through traffic so I didn’t even know where I was at. At one point I was up to second. I wish it stayed green because I think we had a really good shot. We restarted second. I was making the bottom work really good. I think it was because of the traffic making me think the bottom was better than it was. On the restart Colton (Heath) went to the top and I was thinking I have an open lane here. In open track the top was a lot better where he was having to wait on some cars and I had an open lane down low in traffic. After I realized how good the top was it was lined up around there. We would have been better in traffic.”

Starks’ rally for a third-place result garnered him his fifth top five of the season.

He plans on returning to Skagit Speedway this Saturday. Starks enters the event with a 22-point lead in the championship standings.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 27 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 1 (4); Dash: 3 (5); Feature: 1 (3).

May 28 – Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Ore. – Qualifying: 6; Heat race: 1 (3); Feature: 3 (10).

SEASON STATS –

8 races, 2 wins, 5 top fives, 6 top 10s, 8 top 15s, 8 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash.

