Gib Wiser Classic, Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race next for All Stars in upcoming Wisconsin double

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 31, 2023) – For the second time in 2023, the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will venture to the Badger State, set to reunite with the IRA Outlaw Sprint Series for a Wisconsin doubleheader on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3. A monster two-day rumble, to say the least, “America’s Series” and the best of the IRA will battle head-to-head for a total winner’s share reaching $34,000, all of which activating at Dodge County Fairgrounds in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, on Friday, June 2.

Dubbed the Gib Wiser Classic, Friday’s Dodge County Fairgrounds invasion will award an $8,000 top prize, simultaneously commemorating Wiser’s racing legacy that includes four IRA championships from 1982 to 1985, and three Wilmot sprint car championships in 1983, 1984, and 1986. The marquee event will be a first-ever, and quite possibly, the largest program in Dodge County Fairgrounds history.

If things could not get any bigger, the All Star and IRA rivalry will move to the Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisconsin, on Saturday, June 3, set to battle elbows up in the annual Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race. Growing into one of the most sought-after prizes in sprint car racing, Saturday’s spectacle will award a $26,000 top prize; the largest payday on the All Stars’ June slate. Dillsburg, Pennsylvania’s Anthony Macri is the reigning Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race champion, doing so in 2022 at I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri.

The Rayce Rudeen Foundation strives to address gaps in the systems of care for those who are struggling with drug misuse. They implement a diverse approach in working with various organizations to make a sustainable impact in communities by focusing on prevention, treatment, and recovery.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will venture to the Badger State fresh off of a major Memorial Day weekend through New Jersey and Pennsylvania, headlined with Port Royal Speedway’s coveted Bob Weikert Memorial awarding $29,000-to-win. National Sprint Car Hall of Famer and Central Pennsylvania legend, Lance Dewease, earned the five-figure Weikert payoff, holding off the “Concrete Kid” and prior Weikert champion, Anthony Macri.

“Sunshine” Tyler Courntey will lead the All Stars into battle this weekend, on top of the current driver standings over “Big Daddy” Chris Windom, “Hunter Percent” Hunter Schuerenberg, the “Steel City Outlaw” Tim Shaffer, and All Star Rookie of the Year contender, J.J. Hickle. Courtney, calling Indianapolis, Indiana, home, holds down a 92-point margin in the standings, leading the charge with two point-earning victories on the season, as well as two additional victories during preseason action in Florida. In 11 point-earning features, Courtney has been within the top-ten on ten occasions.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions DRIVER Standings (As of 5/28):

Tyler Courtney – 1438

Chris Windom – 1346

Hunter Schuerenberg – 1336

Tim Shaffer – 1330

J.J. Hickle – 1270

Scotty Thiel – 1268

Conner Morrell – 1204

Zeb Wise – 1156

Sye Lynch – 988

Parker Price-Miller – 956

About Tezos:

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life. For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1. Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.