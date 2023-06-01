WESTBROOK CLAIMS $3,000 SOUTHERN ONTARIO SPRINTS WIN AT SOMS

By Tommy Goudge

MERLIN, Ont. (May 27, 2023) – Dylan Westbrook started the 2023 Tammy Ten Media Southern Ontario Sprints season in victory lane at Southern Ontario Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

The event also opened the Nitro 54 Super Series and paid a $3,000 prize to the two-time SOS champion. Ryan Turner took the runner-up spot, while Mitch Brown, Shone Evans, and Darren Dryden rounded out the top five.

Turner earned $100 from Ackland Insurance for posting quick time in qualifications, while Evans took home $150 from Trailer Pros Canada for gaining the most positions in the A-Main.

The $2,598-to-win Paul Pekkonen Memorial at Brighton Speedway is next up for the SOS series on Saturday, June 10. Visit www.brightonspeedway.ca for more information.

Southern Ontario Sprints Race Report

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Southern Ontario Motor Speedway

Merlin, Ontario, Canada

A-Main [Started] 25 laps

47X Dylan Westbrook [2]; 2. 15 Ryan Turner [1]; 3. 10 Mitch Brown [4]; 4. 87X Shone Evans [8]; 5. 12DD Darren Dryden [6]; 6. 9 Liam Martin [3]; 7. 5 D.J. Christie [7]; 8. 1 Holly Porter [9]; 9. 45 Nick Sheridan [10]; 10. 15F Mike Ferrell [5]

Awards

Trailer Pros Canada Hard Charger ($150) – Shone Evans +4

Ackland Insurance Quick Time ($100) – Ryan Turner

Qualifications

15 Ryan Turner – Dunnville, Ontario – 15.051; 2. 10 Mitch Brown – Brantford, Ontario – 15.094; 3. 47X Dylan Westbrook – Scotland, Ontario – 15.225; 4. 12DD Darren Dryden – Freelton, Ontario – 15.273; 5. 9 Liam Martin – Binbrook, Ontario – 15.228; 6. 87X Shone Evans – Scotland, Ontario – 15.532; 7. 1 Holly Porter – Dorchester, Ontario – 15.562; 8. 5 D.J. Christie – Beachville, Ontario – 15.567; 9. 15F Mike Ferrell – London, Ontario – 16.831; 10. 45 Nick Sheridan – Mount Brydges, Ontario – NT

Creative Edge Signs and Graphics Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

47X Dylan Westbrook [4]; 2. 87X Shone Evans [2]; 3. 9 Liam Martin [3]; 4. 1 Holly Porter [1]; 5. 15F Mike Ferrell [5]

Creative Edge Signs and Graphics Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

15 Ryan Turner [4]; 2. 5 D.J. Christie [1]; 3. 10 Mitch Brown [3]; 4. 12DD Darren Dryden [2]; DNS. 45 Nick Sheridan

SOS Media

Website: www.southernontariosprints.com

Twitter: @SOSsprints

Facebook: SouthernOntarioSprints

Instagram: southernontariosprints