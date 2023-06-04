Henry continues hot streak in Fremont AFCS

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Cap Henry continued his recent hot streak behind the wheel of the Jeff Ward Motorsports 410 sprint car, claiming his third straight win at Fremont Speedway on Vision Quest Night, Saturday, June 3. It was Henry’s fourth win of the season at Fremont, and coupled with Friday’s win at Attica Raceway Park, it’s the Republic, Ohio driver’s fourth consecutive win and fifth overall of 2023.

The dominance is reminiscent of 2020 when Henry won a lot of races and claimed the title of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group. Henry came into Saturday second in the AFCS points.

Henry took the lead from Cole Macedo, the 2022 AFCS champion, on lap two, sliced through heavy lapped traffic and surviving a caution with just two laps to go to earn his 16th career win at Fremont. Macedo, Nate Dussel, AFCS point leader Stuart Brubaker and Zeth Sabo rounded out the top five.

“Everything is just going our way. Sometimes when you’re good, you’re good and everyone is just doing their jobs. Zack Myers has been doing a really good job. Chris Wilson, Jeff Ward, Gary Griff…everyone has been working very hard and this thing is just so fast. It makes my job a lot of fun making sure I just do my part of it. About half way through I was just trying to get through lapped traffic as fast as I could and I look over at Zack coming off of two and he’s telling me to slow down so obviously I was pushing the issue a little bit there. I’m so proud of everybody involved in this,” said Henry beside his Jeff Ward Demolition, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, Premier Planning Services, Tony Elliott Foundation, Primal Tee Shop, SCS Gear Box, Napa of Fremont, Elite Wings, Griff’s Engines Berryman Racing Shocks backed machine.

Bryan Sebetto wasn’t supposed to race Saturday, but when he saw it was Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame induction night, his team decided to give it a shot. It paid off as the track’s 2011 champion in the 410 sprints took the lead from teammate Seth Schneider with just nine laps to go and went on to make it a sweep of the weekend in the 305 sprints after having won the previous night at Attica. It was Sebetto’s 24th career win at Fremont and his first at the track since 2013

“That was just a testament to just how good this car has been. It must be something about those Myers boys because Zack has Cap on rails and Guy (Myers, Zack’s dad) has had this thing excellent the last four or five races. I just can’t thank Jason and Chad and Guy and Kevin…everyone that puts in all the work. Originally we weren’t going to race tonight on our schedule but I didn’t realize it was hall of fame night and I told my wife I really want to race that night. I was lucky enough to have won a 410 championship here and be part of the hall of fame trophy presentation…that is such a cool deal. I’ve driven for Sonny Burmeister who is in the hall of fame and good friends with a lot of hall of fame members. This is very special to me,” said Sebetto beside his Sandusky Bay Remodeling, JLH General Contractor, Sandusky Bay RV Rentals, KH Suspension, NAPA of Fremont, Clay Keim, Depot Pizza, CA Kustoms supported machine.

Paul Weaver, who has won the last three straight NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales titles, will more than likely remain atop the 2023 standings with his fifth place finish Saturday.

Ottawa Lake, Michigan’s Dave Gumby Jr. held off several challenges from first Jamie Miller and then Dana Fry and survived a lapped truck spinning right in front of him on the last lap, then survived the ensuing one lap shoot out to claim his second Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature win of the season. Gumby now has four career wins at Fremont.

“I said some choice words when that guy spin in front of me. I have to thank David Keegan, Tim, Stephanie and Dave for all their hard work,” said Gumby of his Ron Miller Race Cars, Get Bent Fabrication, Level Performance backed #P51.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, June 3, 2023

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

