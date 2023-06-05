Brown back on top at Knoxville Raceway

By Fully Injected Motorsports:

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (June 5, 2023) – “Blackjack” Brian Brown certainly knows his way around the Sprint Car Capital of the World, and with the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series set to invade Knoxville Raceway in less than a week, what better time than now to lock down a perfect line at the historic half-mile.

Officially bumping his Knoxville win total to two on the season, Brown, ace of the Casey’s, FVP, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Mt. Dew Overdrive, HAWK Hunting, Ditzfeld Transfer, Champion Brands, MC Power, Weld Wheels, Housby, Maxim Chassis, No. 21 sprint car, found his recent trip to victory lane during a start on Saturday, June 3, utilizing a front row starting position to eventually power to the top spot on lap 12, securing the lead from Tea, South Dakota’s Justin Henderson. It was Henderson’s eventual run-in with traffic that opened the opportunity for Brown, helping the Higginsville, Missouri, native increase his career win total at the raceway to 62.

It was a near-perfect evening on the whole for Blackjack, kicking things off with the fifth-fastest qualifying time overall, followed by a runner-up finish during heat race competition.

Adding some extra luster to his stat card, before visiting Knoxville on Saturday, Brown joined the High Limit Sprint Car Series for a midweek visit to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, on Wednesday, May 31. The reigning Knoxville Raceway track champion finished tenth.

“Overall, just a real solid night for us at Knoxville. We put an entire evening together capped with a front row starting position and a win,” Brown noted. “We kind of chased Henderson for a little while then we were able to sneak by. I really like where we are as a team. Definitely looking forward to Eagle tomorrow, then back to Knoxville with the Outlaws on Friday and Saturday.”

ON DECK:

Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing will continue their 2023 campaign with another exciting week through the Midwest, first joining the High Limit Sprint Car Series in a midweek visit to Eagle Raceway in Eagle, Nebraska, on Tuesday, June 6. Brown’s week will continue with back-to-back World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series starts at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Friday and Saturday, June 9-10.

SPECIAL THANKS:

Brian Brown Racing would like to thank Casey’s, FVP, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Mt. Dew Overdrive, HAWK Hunting, Ditzfeld Transfer, Champion Brands, MC Power, Weld Wheels, Housby, Maxim Chassis, J.D. Welding & Machine, Waldinger, Smiley’s Racing Products, Wolfe Eye Clinic, Mid Mo Equipment, Bell Helmets, K1 RaceGear, Clem’s Helmets, Factory Kahne Shocks, Cometic Gaskets, C & M Lawn & Landscape, Lincoln Electric, K&N Filters, HostIowa.net, Fultz Excavating, Restless Spirits Distillery, FSR Racing Products, Ti64, AL Driveline, Vortex Wings, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Kenny’s Components, Rod End Supply, Winter’s Performance Products, KSE Racing Products, ISC Racers Tape, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Racing Optics, Hoosier Tires, XYZ Machining, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Ultra-Lite Brakes, Schoenfeld Headers, Bam Roller Lifters, Outerwears, MPD, All Star Performance, 6B Apparel, MSD Ignition and Garrett Racing Engines for their continued support.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Brian-Brown-Racing-200630163294222/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/brianbrown21

News coverage: www.fullyinjected.com

Online home: www.brianbrownracing.com

Merchandise: www.shopbrianbrownracing.com

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Watch the All Star Circuit of Champions online at www.floracing.com

Watch the World of Outlaws online at www.dirtvision.com

Watch Knoxville Raceway weekly at www.dirtvision.com

Watch High Limit Sprint Car Series at www.floracing.com

2023 STATISTICS:

Top-fives: 7

Top-tens: 11

Wins: 2

2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

Kicked-off 2023 campaign with back-to-back 14th-place scores against the All Star Circuit of Champions at Volusia Speedway Park on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 7-8. Recorded back-to-back World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series top-five finishes at Volusia Speedway Park on Sunday, March 5; fifth and third during the Spring Showdown opener and DIRTcar Nationals make-up feature, respectively. Finished ninth from 18th in Lakeside Speedway’s High Limit Sprint Car Series event on April 11. Rallied from 21st to finish ninth in 34 Raceway’s High Limit Sprint Car Series event on Tuesday, April 25; earned a $1,200 bonus for his efforts. Charged from 13th to finish fourth in Eldora Speedway’s Let’s Race Two finale on Saturday, May 6. Hard charged his way from 25th (provisional) to fourth during High Limit Sprint Car Series action at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 16. Finished seventh during POWRi 410 action at Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa, on Friday, May 19. Won first feature of the season at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, May 20; started seventh, 61st career win. Finished fourth during Knoxville Raceway start on Saturday, May 27. Won second feature of the season during Knoxville Raceway start on Saturday, June 3; 62nd career win at the Sprint Car Capital of the World.

ABOUT CASEY’S:

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,300 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

ABOUT FVP:

FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.

The FVP brand started with competitively priced OEM quality batteries, filters, and radiators for cars, trucks and specialty vehicles. FVP now proudly offers a full line of batteries for all of your automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs. FVP also offers a wide array of condensers, hub assemblies, motor oil, oil filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, transmission filters, antifreeze, DEF, and chemicals.

FVP products are verified, proven, and built to the industry’s highest quality standards. Visit http://www.FVPparts.com to learn more.

ABOUT BRIAN BROWN RACING:

Brian Brown Racing is a professional winged sprint car team that is based in Grain Valley, Mo. Brian Brown, who is the owner and driver, has amassed 194 total feature victories, as well as six track championships at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. For more information, visit http://www.brianbrownracing.com.