OCRS returns to Lawton Speedway Saturday

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (June 5, 2023) – The AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Cars return to Lawton Speedway for a second time on Saturday after rain forced a cancellation there in March.

Tanner Conn and Steven Shebester picked up wins at Lawton in 2022 and are expected to be a factor on Saturday.

Alex Sewell became the fourth different winner in five events on May 27 at Salina Highbanks Speedway. Sewell was awarded the win after Blake Edwards crossed the finish line in first but weighted five pounds like at the scales and was disqualified.

Zach Blurton leads the winners list with two victories, Tanner Conn won the season opener at Red Dirt Raceway, three-time champion, and Sean McClelland won at the new Arrowhead Speedway.

Johnny Kent continues to lead the points chase with a 27 point lead over former champion Joe Bob Lee. Veteran Danny Wood sits in third with Alex DeCamp and Sheldon Barksdale rounding out the top five.

What you need to know……….

Where: Lawton Speedway, Lawton, Oklahoma

When: Saturday, June 10

Pits open: 5 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 6-6:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 6:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7:30 p.m.

Racing Starts: 8,

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Mufflers: MANDATORY

Track Website: www.LawtonSpeedway.com

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn.

03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox.

04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton

04/15 – Longdale Speedway, Zach Blurton

05/26 – Arrowhead Speedway, Sean McClelland

05/27 – Salina Highbanks Speedway, Alex Sewell

2023 Top Ten: 1. Johnny Kent, 627; 2. Joe Bob Lee, 600; 3. Danny Wood 581; 4. Alex DeCamp 548; 5. Sheldon Barksdale, 539; 6. Zach Chappell, 504; 7. Fred Mattox, 497; 8. Terry Easum, 443; 9. Bradley Fezard, 431; 10. Ryker Pace, 409.

AmeriFlex / OCRS Contingency Sponsors

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories, Hoosier Racing Tires, Smileys Racing Products, Schoenfeld, Brodix, Lucas Oil, RacinDirt.TV, Schure Built Suspension, Lightning Wings & Powder Coating, Smith Titanium, MyRacePass.