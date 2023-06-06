Dominic Scelzi Wins Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial Opener at Placerville Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (June 6, 2023) – Dominic Scelzi highlighted a doubleheader at Placerville Speedway last weekend during the 32 nd annual Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial with a feature victory.

Scelzi captured Friday’s opener with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour before he battled for an 11th-place result on Saturday with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series.

Scelzi qualified second quickest in his group on Friday before he won a heat race to advance into the dash. A charge from sixth to second in the dash gave him the outside front row starting spot in the main event.

“I felt really good all night,” he said. “We qualified strong and ran well in the heat and in the dash to set ourselves up going into the feature.”

Scelzi duked it out with several fellow California racing stars during the feature as he swapped the lead multiple times before a late-race pass secured his eighth career series triumph.

“In the main I got passed by Andy Forsberg,” he said. “I was running the middle of turns one and two and I stayed on his right rear. I was running the top in turns three and four. Forsberg moved up in turn one at the same time Justin Sanders jumped the cushion and I passed them both. I moved down to the bottom in turns one and two after that. On a restart I got tight on the curb off turn four and Corey Day passed me, but I got back by him running the middle in turns one and two. Then I moved down to the bottom on both ends the last five laps to win.”

Scelzi had to work his way forward throughout Saturday’s program. He timed in 18 th quickest overall and advanced a position to finish fourth in a heat race. Scelzi capped the night by driving from 17 th to 11 th in the main event – good enough for the third-most positions gained.

“It wasn’t our best night as we were in a hole from qualifying, but we were able to battle forward a bit in the feature,” he said. “We’re looking forward to taking this weekend off before a busy remainder of June.”

The Fastest Four Days in Motorsports is up next for Scelzi with NARC Series races on June 15 at Southern Oregon Speedway in Medford, Ore.; on June 16 at Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Ore.; on June 17 at Willamette Speedway in Lebanon, Ore.; and on June 18 at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 2 – Placerville Speedway in Placerville, Calif. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 2 (6); Feature: 1 (2).

June 3 – Placerville Speedway in Placerville, Calif. – Qualifying: 18; Heat race: 4 (5); Feature: 11 (17).

SEASON STATS –

15 races, 5 wins, 11 top fives, 12 top 10s, 13 top 15s, 15 top 20s

UP NEXT –

June 15 at Southern Oregon Speedway in Medford, Ore.; June 16 at Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Ore.; June 17 at Willamette Speedway in Lebanon, Ore.; and June 18 at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash., for the Fastest Four Days in Motorsports with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Whipple Superchargers

Based in Fresno, Calif., Whipple Superchargers manufactures superchargers for all types of cars. Whipple’s dedication to innovative thinking, hard work, attention to detail and outstanding product performance has led to a better, American made product for the performance industry. For more information, visit http://www.WhippleSuperchargers.com .

“Whipple Superchargers are known worldwide for their business,” Scelzi said. “My dad and Art Whipple are really good friends. He loves racing and when we decided to go sprint car racing he was a huge, huge factor in helping us get going.”

