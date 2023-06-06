PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY HOSTS THE 2ND ANNUAL 40-LAP BUBBY JONES/RAY SCHEETZ MEMORIAL THIS SATURDAY

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, June 6, 2023) This Saturday, June 10th, Heimark Distributors Anheuser Busch will present the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars in the 2nd annual 40-lap Bubby Jones/Ray Scheetz Memorial at Perris Auto Speedway. In addition to the 410 sprint cars, The PAS Senior and Young Gun Sprints will also be racing on the all-open wheel program. Spectator gates will open at 5:00 PM and the first race will take Steve Russell’s green flag at 7:00.

Saturday’s race honors Jones, a National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, and his longtime CRA crew chief Scheetz. Jones moved to Southern California to drive the Kazarian family sprint car in 1980. Teaming up with Scheetz, they won 64 CRA main events together between 1980 and 85. In addition, they won CRA titles in 1983 and 84. All told, Jones won 81 features in the original CRA. That puts him fifth on the all-time combined CRA, SCRA, and USAC/CRA list dating back to 1946.

“We are going to celebrate the memory of Bubby Jones and Ray Sheets this Saturday night with the 40 lap 2nd Annual Bubby Jones/Ray Scheetz Memorial,” Perris promoter Don Kazarian said. “This memorial not only celebrates them for their on-track achievements but also what they did for Perris Auto Speedway. Bubby and Ray worked for our family business for years. In 1996 they were instrumental in the design and construction of Perris Auto Speedway. When we opened, Bubby was the initial racing director and Ray prepped the track.”

“Despite being perennial winners, they were both popular guys in their days when they competed together,” Kazarian continued. “Even with the other drivers and teams they were beating on a regular basis. They remained just as popular afterward when they worked at the track. Everyone who knew them misses them.”

Before venturing to settle in the west, Jones, a native of Danville, Illinois was one of the “Original Outlaws” and raced around the country searching for the highest-paying sprint car races. He won from coast to coast. While he was well-known in the sprint car ranks, he could also get the job done in dirt champ cars (now known as Silver Crown) and midgets. In 1976, he won the nation’s two most prestigious midget races, the “Hut Hundred” at Terre Haute, Indiana and the “Turkey Night Grand Prix” at Ascot Park in Gardena, California.

As well as his prowess in sprint cars, dirt champ cars, and midgets, Jones raced in the 1977 Indianapolis 500. It took a last-second effort on bump day to break into the field, but he did so in a car owned by Texan Bobby Hillin with a speed of 184.938 mph. That put him 33rd on the starting grid with the slowest qualifying speed to make the race. However, once the race began, “Ol’ Bub” began flying towards the front. He made it all the way from 33rd up to ninth before his engine expired on the 78th lap.

In addition to working with Jones, Scheetz was well known as a top mechanic and crew chief in all forms of open-wheel racing. At the conclusion of World War II, his dad began preparing a track roadster for competition and young Ray began wrenching it. His work eventually caught the attention of John Pouelsen. In 1963 Pouelsen brought Scheetz to Indianapolis to be part of the Agajanian #98 crew that won the race with Parnelli Jones at the wheel. From 1964 through 1966, he worked on the Bowes-Seal Fast car driven by A.J. Foyt on the USAC Champ Car circuit.

Scheetz returned to Southern California in 1968 and began a sterling career wrenching west coast cars. In addition to working on the Kazarian’s car, he worked on the famous Tamale Wagon and several other well-known cars amassing 155 wins and 10 series championships. In addition to Jones, he helped mold the careers of such stars as Ron Shuman, Billy Wilkerson, Rick Goudy, Nick Valenta, Howard Gardner, Bob Hogle, Colby Scroggins, Chuck Hulse, Ray Douglas, and others.

Today, Jones’ children still have ties to racing. Son Tony, a past Ovals and USAC/CRA champion, is the race director for the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. Son Davey is one of the top sprint car crew chiefs in the country. His sister Ashely is married to racing star Justin Grant.

