Petaluma Speedway awaits SCCT 360s this Saturday for the Sonoma County Showdown

By Gary Thomas

Petaluma, CA…The Sprint Car Challenge Tour caps a busy stretch of racing with its first appearance of the season at the cool confines of Petaluma Speedway this Saturday June 10th.

The Sonoma County Showdown on the Adobe marks the sixth event of the campaign for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards. An immense amount of work has gone on recently to reshape the surface and make the banking more uniform, which should produce excellent Winged Sprint Car racing on Saturday.

“We’re looking forward to having the Sprint Car Challenge Tour here at Petaluma Speedway on Saturday,” commented track Promoter Rick Faeth. “Our friends at Ghilotti Brothers Construction did a fabulous job with the track rework recently and we feel that it should make for some great racing this weekend. Hopefully everyone can come out and join us for the show.”

Petaluma Speedway is always a welcome stop for race fans around Northern California. The 3/8 mile clay oval routinely yields thrilling wheel-to-wheel competition, as lapped traffic can create some of the most hectic action of any venue on tour.

All cars that have competed at each SCCT event are also eligible for the $500 Shop Kyle Larson Bonus if they win at Petaluma on Saturday. If they can do so, it will make for a $3,000 total payday. Standard nightly payouts with the tour continue to be $2,500-to-win and $400-to-start the 24-car main event.

After the most recent event in Placerville last Friday, it’s Fremont’s Shane Golobic who now sits atop the Sprint Car Challenge Tour driver standings. The three-time Trophy Cup champ holds a 12-point advantage over Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox going into Petaluma Speedway. Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield, Auburn’s Andy Forsberg and Templeton’s Kaleb Montgomery complete the top-five going into round six.

Rounding out the top-10 are Fair Oak’s Jake Morgan, Hanford’s Mitchell Faccinto, Lemoore’s Gauge Garcia, Suisun City’s Chance Grasty and Aromas’ Justin Sanders. The owner standings continue to be led by the Dale Miller Septic No. 4SA machine, which will see Sanders at the helm on Saturday.

Last season saw Sebastopol’s Joel Myers Jr. and Modesto’s Tony Gomes earn their initial SCCT wins respectively at the Petaluma Speedway. Last week’s Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial winner Colby Copeland of Roseville will be another favorite aboard the locally based VSR No. 5V Sprinter at the event.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards will also return to the track later this year to sanction the 12th annual “Adobe Cup” in September.

Tickets and Details:

Adult tickets at Petaluma Speedway this Saturday June 10th cost $22 while seniors and military with ID cost $18. Juniors 6-11 are $12, with five and under being admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1869/tickets/1337175 or at the gate on Saturday.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front grandstand gate opening at 4pm. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track shortly after. Hot laps, Sierra Foothills Wine Services qualifying, and racing will follow.

The event will follow the standard SCCT muffler rule, which is either the Large Flowmaster or Large Spintech Muffler as described in the rulebook.

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards race. The live streaming service also includes the entire championship point race season from Placerville Speedway in 2023. Fans can purchase through a monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Petaluma Speedway is located in the southern part of the wine country at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds just off Highway 101 in Petaluma, California. More info on the track can be found at http://www.petaluma-speedway.com

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, CaliDirt.TV, Shop Kyle Larson, Pit Stop USA, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, D&D Roofing, Sierra Foothills Wine Services, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.