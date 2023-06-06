Ron Lux Memorial at Ransomville Up Next for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Ransomville, NY) | Following a two-race weekend on the eastern-most side of New York state, the Empire Super Sprints will now head to Ransomville Speedway on the far west side of the state for the running of the Ron Lux Memorial this Friday night, June 9.

Ron Lux was a legend in Western NY auto racing that saw success on both dirt and asphalt. Lux was a supermodified champion at the Oswego Speedway, and at the time he raced under multiple pseudonyms as he was also competing with USAC, who did not let their drivers race non-USAC sanctioned events. Other career accomplishments of Lux included an OCFS Eastern States 100 win in a dirt modified and setting fast time in an asphalt modified for the first Race of Champions event in 1965 at Langhorne. His career came to an untimely end in 1966, as Lux succumbed to injuries sustained in a USAC sprint car crash at the age of 28.

A lap sponsorship program for the night is being put together by sprint car historian, former curator of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and member of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Thomas Schmeh. 100% of proceeds will go to drivers. Laps are $20 each and can be purchased by reaching out to Schmeh on Facebook or via email at iowabasedtraveler@yahoo.com.

Current point leader Jordan Poirier will lead the charge into Ransomville, having just taken the lead by virtue of his win last Saturday at the Orange County Fair Speedway. Shawn Donath is currently second in points and early season point leader Danny Varin is in third.

Pit gates for the night’s action will open at 5pm, with grandstands at 6pm and racing starting at 7:15pm. Grandstand admission is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors (60 +) and Youth aged 12-17. Kids 11 and under are admitted FREE. Pit admission is $35 for members, and $40 for non-members.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), Twitter (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, June 9 – Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY ($2,000 to Win Ron Lux Memorial)

Friday June 16 – Mohawk International Raceway – Akwesasne, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday June 17 – Evans Mills Raceway Park – Evans Mills, NY ($3,000 to Win Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Asphalt Spectacular)