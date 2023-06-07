LADOUCEUR WINS ROUND TWO OF AST EAST SERIES AT BROCKVILLE

By Tim Baltz

Lee Ladouceur would have a busy night as he would jump into his Crate Sprint Car right after the 358 Modified event and lead the way from the pole in the Suprernant Truck Shop Action Sprint Tour East Series race. Behind him Mathieu Bardier and Adam Turner were having their own battle for the second spot, with Evan Reynolds and defending track champion Ryan Poole right there to challenge. Ladouceur was the fastest car on track and used clear race track to pull away to a big lead as Bardier and Turner tried to catch him. Andrew Hennessy had problems just before halfway in the 20-lap event, as he slowed with a broken front end. On the restart it was once again Ladouceur in command while Turner finally got by Mathieu Bardier for the second spot, but Ladouceur still had the dominant car and pulled away one more time. Even with restarts, Adam Turner and the rest of the field had no chance of catch Lee Ladouceur as he drove on to his second straight Crate Sprint Car win but also his first career Action Sprint Tour East win. Turner would come home a career best second over Mathieu Bardier, Evan Reynolds ad Dale Curran, who came from 12th to 5th at the checkers.

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 51L-Lee Ladouceur[1]; 2. 9-Adam Turner[2]; 3. 19-Mathieu Bardier[3]; 4. 13-Evan Reynolds[7]; 5. 31-Dale Curran[12]; 6. 00-Ryan Poole[4]; 7. 1V-Josh Verne Jr[5]; 8. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[11]; 9. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[8]; 10. 4K-Jamie Kay Roslin[13]; 11. 87-Andrew Hennessy[6]; 12. 85-Tim Bailey[10]; 13. (DNS) 115-Dan Deyo; 14. (DNS) 17-Marc Suprenant

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 51L-Lee Ladouceur[2]; 2. 87-Andrew Hennessy[1]; 3. 1V-Josh Verne Jr[5]; 4. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[3]; 5. 115-Dan Deyo[4]; 6. 31-Dale Curran[6]; 7. 4K-Jamie Kay Roslin[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Adam Turner[2]; 2. 19-Mathieu Bardier[4]; 3. 00-Ryan Poole[6]; 4. 13-Evan Reynolds[5]; 5. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[1]; 6. 85-Tim Bailey[7]; 7. 17-Marc Suprenant[3]

