Logan Seavey wins round three of Indiana Midget Week at Gas City

June 7, 2023 – Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, Indiana-Logan Seavey won round three of Indiana Midget Week after leading the 30 lap feature on three different occasions including the final two laps. Following Seavey to the checkers were Emerson Axsom, Chase McDermand, Buddy Kofoid and Bryant Wiedeman.
Charles Davis Jr. won the sprint car feature.
USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 7, 2023 – Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, Indiana 19th Annual Indiana Midget Week – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track
HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Jesse Love, 84, CBI-11.788 (New Track Record); 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 23, Mounce/Stout-11.899; 3. Tanner Thorson, 88, Thorson-12.001; 4. Chase McDermand, 40, Mounce/Stout-12.003; 5. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-12.046; 6. Daniel Whitley, 58, Abacus-12.050; 7. Justin Grant, 2, RMS-12.056; 8. Jacob Denney, 25, Malloy-12.059; 9. Emerson Axsom, 19A, Petry/Hayward-12.096; 10. Bryant Wiedeman, 81, CBI-12.127; 11. Taylor Reimer, 25K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.134; 12. Jade Avedisian, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.138; 13. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-12.156; 14. Daison Pursley, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-12.160; 15. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac Dalby-12.163; 16. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-12.194; 17. Buddy Kofoid, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.195; 18. Chelby Hinton, 4, Klatt-12.215; 19. Brenham Crouch, 1, Crouch-12.225; 20. Jake Andreotti, 25m, Malloy-12.282; 21. Gavin Miller, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.307; 22. Ryan Timms, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.386; 23. Steve Buckwalter, 25B, Buckwalter-12.398; 24. Bryan Stanfill, 75AU, Griffiths-12.404; 25. Chance Crum, 26, Rudeen-12.469; 26. Adam Taylor, 7T, ATM-12.517; 27. Kayla Roell, 4K, Roell-12.652; 28. Eastin Ashbrooke, 19T, Mounce/Stout-12.818; 29. Jakeb Boxell, 44JB, Boxell/Merkler-12.852; 30. Oliver Akard, 41, OMR-12.879; 31. Robert Carson, 99K, LOK/Carson/Segur-12.953; 32. Scott Orr, 88s, Orr-13.470; 33. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-NT.
SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Buddy Kofoid, 2. Emerson Axsom, 3. Logan Seavey, 4. Chance Crum, 5. Jesse Love, 6. Jakeb Boxell, 7. Ethan Mitchell, 8. Gavin Miller, 9. Thomas Meseraull. NT
ROD END SUPPLY SECOND: HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Bryant Wiedeman, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Ryan Timms, 4. Chelby Hinton, 5. Daniel Whitley, 6. Daison Pursley, 7. Adam Taylor, 8. Oliver Akard. 2:06.58
T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Brenham Crouch, 2. Steve Buckwalter, 3. Justin Grant, 4. Taylor Reimer, 5. Cannon McIntosh, 6. Tanner Thorson, 7. Kayla Roell, 8. Robert Carson. 2:07.64
CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Jacob Denney, 2. Chase McDermand, 3. Jade Avedisian, 4. Jake Andreotti, 5. Hayden Reinbold, 6. Eastin Ashbrooke, 7. Bryan Stanfill. NT
ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI-FEATURE: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Tanner Thorson, 2. Cannon McIntosh, 3. Jesse Love, 4. Daison Pursley, 5. Daniel Whitley, 6. Gavin Miller, 7. Hayden Reinbold, 8. Eastin Ashbrooke, 9. Adam Taylor, 10. Kayla Roell, 11. Jakeb Boxell, 12. Oliver Akard, 13. Robert Carson, 14. Bryan Stanfill, 15. Ethan Mitchell, 16. Thomas Meseraull. NT
FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (4), 2. Emerson Axsom (1), 3. Chase McDermand (5), 4. Buddy Kofoid (8), 5. Bryant Wiedeman (7), 6. Justin Grant (3), 7. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6), 8. Taylor Reimer (13), 9. Tanner Thorson (11), 10. Gavin Miller (19), 11. Jesse Love (10), 12. Jade Avedisian (14), 13. Ryan Timms (20), 14. Cannon McIntosh (16), 15. Brenham Crouch (9), 16. Daison Pursley (15), 17. Daniel Whitley (12), 18. Jake Andreotti (18), 19. Jacob Denney (2), 20. Chelby Hinton (17), 21. Chance Crum (22), 22. Hayden Reinbold (23-P), 23. Steve Buckwalter (21). NT
(P) represents a provisional starter
**Gavin Miller flipped during the first heat. Hayden Reinbold flipped on lap 27 of the feature.
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Emerson Axsom, Lap 4 Logan Seavey, Laps 5-8 Emerson Axsom, Laps 9-26 Logan Seavey, Laps 27-28 Emerson Axsom, Laps 29-30 Logan Seavey.
USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Jacob Denney-392, 2-Jade Avedisian-335, 3-Bryant Wiedeman-333, 4-Logan Seavey-327, 5-Daison Pursley-324, 6-Justin Grant-318, 7-Chase McDermand-307, 8-Cannon McIntosh-279, 9-Jake Andreotti-278, 10-Ryan Timms-271.
USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK POINTS: 1-Buddy Kofoid-220, 2-Jacob Denney-191, 3-Logan Seavey-176, 4-Emerson Axsom-172, 5-Bryant Wiedeman-165, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-162, 7-Justin Grant-158, 8-Jade Avedisian-153, 9-Chase McDermand-152, 10-Taylor Reimer-138.
USAC INDIANA MIDGET PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Gavin Miller-28, 2-Taylor Reimer-18, 3-Jacob Denney-17, 4-Bryant Wiedeman-17, 5-Tanner Thorson-16, 6-Chase McDermand-14, 7-Jade Avedisian-14, 8-Buddy Kofoid-10, 9-Logan Seavey-10, 10-Bryan Stanfill-10.
OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-50, 2-Chase Stockon-43, 3-Logan Seavey-40, 4-Justin Grant-37, 5-Matt Westfall-35, 6-Thomas Meseraull-31, 7-Carson Garrett-31, 8-Brady Bacon-29, 9-C.J. Leary-27, 10-Gavin Miller-26.
NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 8, 2023 – Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana – 19th Annual Indiana Midget Week – 5/16-Mile Dirt Track
CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:
Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Logan Seavey (12.252)
Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Jesse Love (11.788)
Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Buddy Kofoid
Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Bryant Wiedeman
T.J. Forged Third Heat Winner: Brenham Crouch
Car IQ Fourth Heat Winner: Jacob Denney
Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Tanner Thorson
Irvin King Hard Charger: Gavin Miller (19th to 10th)
Sprint Car results
_________________________________________________