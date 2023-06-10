Lewis Wins GLTS Feature at Hartford

HARTFORD, Mi. (June 9, 2023) — Ricky Newis won the Great Lakes Additional Sprints feature Friday at Hartford Motor Speedway. Lewis moved up from fifth starting spot to hold off fourth starting Isaac Chapple for the victory. Steve Irwin, Dustin Daggett, and Brian Ruhlman rounded out the top five.
Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
Hartford Motor Speedway
Hartford, Michigan
Friday, June, 9, 2023
Qualifying (25 Laps)
1. 41-Ricky Lewis, 16.765[10]
2. 85-Dustin Daggett, 17.213[7]
3. 0-Steve Irwin, 17.393[11]
4. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, 17.415[4]
5. 34-Parker Frederickson, 17.481[1]
6. 33-Jason Ferguson, 17.522[5]
7. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 17.539[6]
8. 6-Isaac Chapple, 17.900[2]
9. 25-Max Frank, 18.282[3]
10. 54-Joel Hummel, 21.810[9]
11. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 21.810[8]
DNS: 00-Joseph (Joey) Irwin, 21.810
DNS: 31-Terry Harrington, 21.810
Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 41-Ricky Lewis[4]
2. 0-Steve Irwin[3]
3. 34-Parker Frederickson[2]
4. 49-Brian Ruhlman[1]
5. 31-Terry Harrington[7]
DNS: 10S-Jay Steinebach
DNS: 25-Max Frank
Beacon Bridge Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 6-Isaac Chapple[1]
2. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]
3. 33-Jason Ferguson[2]
4. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[3]
5. 00-Joseph (Joey) Irwin[6]
6. 54-Joel Hummel[5]
Perfit A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 41-Ricky Lewis[5]
2. 6-Isaac Chapple[4]
3. 0-Steve Irwin[2]
4. 85-Dustin Daggett[6]
5. 49-Brian Ruhlman[7]
6. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[8]
7. 25-Max Frank[13]
8. 10S-Jay Steinebach[11]
9. 00-Joseph (Joey) Irwin[10]
10. 33-Jason Ferguson[1]
11. 54-Joel Hummel[12]
12. 34-Parker Frederickson[3]
13. 31-Terry Harrington[9]