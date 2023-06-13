CRSA Sprints Head To Outlaw- Sponsor Offers Two Pit Passes Per Team

By Steven Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products will make their lone 2023 visit to Tyler Siri’s Outlaw Speedway on Friday night in Dundee, NY.

In recent years the drivers touring with CRSA have built a reputation for high levels of action and excitement. That effort on behalf of the series’ teams is being rewarded on Friday night. A local sponsor, impressed by the traveling 305 sprint car series, has offered up two free pit passes per team for this Friday night’s event at Outlaw Speedway. Any questions or clarifications on this offering can be handled by contacting Series Director Mike Emhof.

“Our teams have elevated the stature of 305 sprint car racing in the Northeast and we are extremely fortunate to have those efforts being rewarded by those in the racing community,” noted Emhof.

“Outlaw is a great configuration for sprint car racing and our series is ready to wow their fans again on Friday night.”

Siri has long made sprint car racing of all engine combinations a big part of his scheduling efforts.

“I like to book as many Sprint Car events at Outlaw as the schedule will allow,” stated Siri.

“We have a pair of Tony Stewart All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprint Shows and I can always depend on several ESS 360 shows. Again, this season I had an opportunity to book the CRSA 305 Sprints and I am really excited about adding them back on the card.”

The CRSA Sprints provide a good mixture of seasoned veterans as well as a core group of up-and-coming drivers looking to find their way in sprint car racing. Dubbed the “Future Stars of Sprint Cars” the CRSA Sprints offer competitors a more affordable option to dip their toes in the water on their way to full blown 360 or 410 Sprint Cars.

History will show that the CRSA event at Outlaw will be the sixth appearance of the organization dating back to 2012 in a co-promotion between Mike “Cruisin” VanDusen and then track owner, Dean Hoag. Recent CRSA Outlaw Speedway winners include “The Motorized Mad Man”, Darryl Ruggles in 2014 and 2016 along with “J-Hutt” Jordan Hutton at last year’s 2022 event.

Hutton is red hot coming into the event, leading not only the overall CRSA point standings, he also leads the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge Series plus the DisBatch Brewing Co. Land of Legends Raceway Series. The Hannibal, NY pilot now has two Land of Legends Raceway wins after wheeling his series backup car to victory over the past weekend in Canandaigua.

While on the series, Hutton has been a picture of consistency having a win at LOLR, a third at Weedsport, followed up by a runner up finish at Fonda.

Defending series champion Dalton Herrick has always made the Southern Tier his personal sprint car playground and has had similar consistency in his No. 29 to start 2023.

The “Canadian Kid” Tomy Moreau is still in the clouds after scoring career victory number one at Fonda Speedway two weekends ago. Currently third in points, Moreau returns to Outlaw Speedway this weekend- site of his first ever CRSA Sprints start.

In addition to the CRSA Sprints it will also be a Regular Super 7 Show featuring all of Outlaw’s weekly divisions including the Modifieds, American Racer Tire and DIRTcar Hoosier Tire Sportsman Divisions, Rookie Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks, Street Stocks and Youth Bandits.