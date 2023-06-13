Sprint Invaders Aim for $3,000 Top Prize in Eldon Thursday!

By Bill W

June 12, 2023 – The purse has been boosted for this Thursday, June 15 at the Eldon Raceway in Eldon, Iowa. The Sprint Invaders will be on hand, shooting for $3,000 to win and a boosted purse compliments of C&L Dirt Works! The race will be held in conjunction with the Wapello County Fair, so get your favorite fair food and activities while you’re there.

This marks the fourth time the Sprint Invaders have competed at the Eldon oval. Riley Goodno won last year’s event. John Schulz (2016) and Dominic Scelzi (2019) also have victories on the half-mile.

Paul Nienhiser enters Thursday with the Sprint Invaders point lead, having won the opener at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. Bret Tripplett, 2022 series’ champion Cody Wehrle, Ryan Bunton, and Colton Fisher and Devin Wignall (tie) round out the top five in points.

Grandstands open on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6:30 p.m. IMCA Sport Mods and Sport Compacts are also on the car. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 6-12. Kids 5 and under are FREE.

Cycle Tech The Rider’s Edge/Kim Spees Trucking – Selma, Iowa

Cycle Tech The Rider’s Edge (New and Used Cycles Sales and Service) of Fremont, Iowa and Kim Spees Trucking of Selma, Iowa will be sponsoring Thursday’s “Shake-Up Dash.”

2023 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 1 – 34 Raceway (Cold)

Sunday, May 28 – 34 Raceway (Paul Nienhiser, Burlington, IA)

Thursday, June 15 – Eldon Raceway (Eldon, IA)

Friday, June 23 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Saturday, June 24 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Friday, June 30 – Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)

Sunday, July 2 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Wednesday, July 26 – Dubuque Speedway (Dubuque, IA)

Saturday, August 19 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

Sunday, August 20 – Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL)

Saturday, September 2 – West Liberty Raceway (West Liberty, IA)

Sunday, September 3 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Friday, September 22 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Saturday, September 23 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

2023 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

1. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 224 (1)

2. Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 220

3. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 216

4. Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 211

5. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 206

(tie) Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 206

7. Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 205

8. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 198

9. Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 196

10. Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 194

11. Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 192

12. Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA, 188

13. McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 182

14. Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 181

15. Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 178

16. Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 176

17. Ryan Edwards, Waverly, IL, 156

