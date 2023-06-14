Chase Randall appointed full-time wheelman to TKS Motorsports’ No. 2KS

By Fully Injected Motorsports

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa (June 14, 2023) – Mitchellville, Iowa’s TKS Motorsports is pleased to announce that 18-year-old Chase Randall is now the new ace of the Albaugh – Your Alternative/Iowa Barnstormers No. 2KS sprint car, set to make their official debut this Friday evening in the $10,000-to-win Border Battle – Merle Johnson Memorial at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota.

The team will participate in all of Knoxville Raceway’s remaining schedule, as well as other events that do not interfere with Randall’s prior commitments aboard his own Randall Motorsports No. 9.

“I’m extremely thankful for this opportunity,” Randall, who will pilot his own No. 9 in all remaining Huset’s Speedway and High Limit Sprint Car Series events, expressed. “We had some success together already this year, so I’m excited to see what we can do together the rest of the year.”

Although never a full-time competitor for TKS Motorsports, Randall and Troy Renfro, owner of the TKS Motorsports No. 2KS, do have history together, as Randall filled the seat for Ian Madsen in Knoxville Raceway’s season opener on Saturday, May 6. The team would go on to finish fourth, their first top-five of the 2023 season.

“He’s a good kid with a lot of great potential. I’m confident he’ll represent our team well,” Troy Renfro stated. “There’s a lot of racing left on our schedule and obviously our priority is to get to the front. I think we’ll mold well together and he’ll have what it takes to fulfill our goals.”

Although young in age, Randall’s experience, as well as credentials, run deep. The talented Texan earned USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year honors in 2021, following that up with a third-place finish in the Knoxville Raceway 360 standings in 2022. Randall acquired four podium finishes in his 2022 Knoxville campaign, capping the year with the Lyle Boyd “Hard Charger Award.”

ON DECK:

TKS Motorsports and Chase Randall will continue their 2023 campaign with the $10,000-to-win Border Battle at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota, on Friday, June 16 , followed by another round of competition at the Sprint Car Capital of the World, Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, June 17.

SPECIAL THANKS:

Albaugh – Your Alternative, Iowa Barnstormers, Des Moines Industrial Products, deWit Construction, Jersey Freeze Ice Cream, Freedom Concrete Pumping, Finer Cuts Lawn Care, AL Driveline, TJ Forged, Justice Brothers, Custom Plumbing Inc, Serenity Custom Woodworking, XYZ Machining, Rod End Supply, KH Suspension, Schoenfeld Headers, Allstar Performance, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Central Iowa Sheds, Mobile Dent Service, BK TI Components, Webb Family Farms, Mag-Tech Ignition, ATL – Aero Tech Laboratories, Bill Bell House Moving, Precision Carpentry Services, Quick Car, JR-1, Hoosier Tires, Winters Performance Products, KSE Racing Products

2023 TEAM STATS:

Wins: 0

Top-Fives: 2

Top-Tens: 4

2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

Filling in for Ian Madsen, Chase Randall finished fourth in Knoxville Raceway’s season opener on Saturday, May 6. Ian Madsen finished fourth during POWRi 410 start at Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa, on Friday, May 19. Ian Madsen Hard Charged from 16th to finish eighth at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, May 27. Finished tenth from 15th at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, June 3.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TKSMotorsports2KS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TKSMotorsports

News coverage: https://www.fullyinjected.com

Online home: https://www.tksmotorsports2ks.com

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Watch the All Star Circuit of Champions online at www.floracing.com.

Watch High Limit Series online at www.floracing.com.

Watch the World of Outlaws online at www.dirtvision.com.

Watch Knoxville Raceway online at www.dirtvision.com.

Watch Huset’s Speedway online at www.dirtvision.com.

Watch Jackson Motorplex online at www.dirtvision.com.