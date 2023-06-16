Outlaw Speedway Postpones CRSA Sprints To July 7

By Steven Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products will have to wait until Friday July 7th to make their lone 2023 visit to Tyler Siri’s Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY.

Heavy rains during the week coupled with overnight rain and a grim looking race day forecast left speedway and series officials no choice but to seek an alternate date. That date will be Friday July 7th which will end a grueling week of series travel including four races in eight days.

That stretch of races will include Friday June 30th at Penn Can Speedway, Sunday July 2nd at Thunder Mountain Speedway, a date with the Super DIRTcar Series at Land of Legends Raceway on Monday July 3rd and the rescheduled date at Outlaw Friday the seventh.

The anonymous sponsor who had earlier this week announced that they would cover the expense of two pit passes per CRSA Sprints team will now take place at our next event at Penn Can Speedway. Friday June 30, teams will be rewarded for their stellar performances so far in 2023 with two pit passes per team. Any questions or clarifications on this offering can be handled by contacting Series Director Mike Emhof.

Stay tuned to all CRSA Sprints web and social media channels for more information.