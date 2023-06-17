Steve Irwin Wins GLTS Feature at I-96

LAKE ODESSA, Mi. (June 16, 2023) — Steve Irwin won the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints feature Friday at I-96 Speedway. Irwin moved up from third position for the victory over Jason Ferguson, Max Frank, Kent Gardner, and Colton Strepke.
Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
I-96 Speedway
Lake Odessa, Michigan
Friday, June 16, 2023
Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 10S-Jay Steinebach[2]
2. 25-Max Frank[3]
3. 10G-Kent Gardner[4]
4. X-Colton Stepke[1]
5. 2T-Ralph Brakenberry[5]
Beacon Bridge Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 0-Steve Irwin[4]
2. 33-Jason Ferguson[3]
3. 10X-Ricky Droke[2]
4. 56-Joe Irwin[1]
5. 54-Joel Hummel[5]
Perfit A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 0-Steve Irwin[3]
2. 33-Jason Ferguson[1]
3. 25-Max Frank[2]
4. 10G-Kent Gardner[5]
5. X-Colton Stepke[7]
6. 2T-Ralph Brakenberry[9]
7. 10S-Jay Steinebach[6]
8. 54-Joel Hummel[10]
9. 56-Joe Irwin[8]
10. 10X-Ricky Droke[4]