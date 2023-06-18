Moran wins 2nd OCRS main in three nights at Lake Ozark Speedway

John Rittenoure

ELDON, Mo. (June 17, 2023) – Rees Moran ended the weekend the way he started it with a victory in the AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Car main event Saturday at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Moran, who won Thursday night at Lucas Oil Speedway, came from the 10th starting position to log his second victory of the season and the fourth with OCRS.

Joe Bob Lee led the first ten laps from the pole but gave way to Terry Easum on lap five. Easum could only hold on for three laps before Moran charged past on lap 14. Moran pulled out to a 4 second advantage with Easum finishing in second. Lee dropped to third followed by Johnny Kent in fourth and Ryker Pace in fifth.

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Car Results

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, Missouri

June 17, 2023

AmeriFlex Hose Accessories A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 22M-Rees Moran[10]; 2. 88-Terry Easum[4]; 3. 5-Joe Bob Lee[1]; 4. 55-Johnny Kent[7]; 5. 8R-Ryker Pace[3]; 6. 9-Emilio Hoover[8]; 7. 55W-Danny Wood[6]; 8. 122-Lane Warner[5]; 9. 17E-Blake Edwards[11]; 10. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[9]; 11. 22RL-Gage Laney[14]; 12. 22C-Alex DeCamp[25]; 13. B8-John Barnard[12]; 14. 1T-Joshua Tyre[17]; 15. 49-Tyler Elliott[18]; 16. 74-Natalie Doney[16]; 17. 55X-Kenny Potter[2]; 18. 12M-Mitchell Barros[24]; 19. 61A-Doug Fry[22]; 20. 18O-Tyler Shane[23]; 21. 4-Brett Combs[20]; 22. 2L-Brandon Leland[15]; 23. 4K-Kendall Weymuth[19]; 24. 7K-Rob Rimel[21]; 25. 7T-Landon Thompson[13]; 26. (DNS) 50Z-Zach Chappell

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Joe Bob Lee[5]; 2. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[2]; 3. 22M-Rees Moran[3]; 4. 8R-Ryker Pace[7]; 5. 7T-Landon Thompson[4]; 6. 74-Natalie Doney[6]; 7. 49-Tyler Elliott[8]; 8. 4-Brett Combs[9]; 9. 18O-Tyler Shane[1]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 55X-Kenny Potter[2]; 2. 9-Emilio Hoover[6]; 3. 50Z-Zach Chappell[3]; 4. 55-Johnny Kent[8]; 5. 17E-Blake Edwards[7]; 6. 1T-Joshua Tyre[4]; 7. 61A-Doug Fry[5]; 8. 4K-Kendall Weymuth[9]; 9. (DQ) 22C-Alex DeCamp[1]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 55W-Danny Wood[1]; 2. 88-Terry Easum[3]; 3. B8-John Barnard[2]; 4. 122-Lane Warner[8]; 5. 22RL-Gage Laney[7]; 6. 2L-Brandon Leland[5]; 7. 7K-Rob Rimel[4]; 8. 12M-Mitchell Barros[6]

Lap Leaders: Joe Bob Lee, 1-10, Terry Easum, 11-13, Rees Moran, 14-25

Margin of Victory: 4.140

D&G Contracting Hard Charger: Alex DeCamp +13

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn.

03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox.

04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton

04/15 – Longdale Speedway, Zach Blurton

05/26 – Arrowhead Speedway, Sean McClelland

05/27 – Salina Highbanks Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/10 – Lawton Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/15 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Rees Moran

06/16 – I-70 Motorsports Park, Whit Gastineau

06/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway, Rees Moran

2023 Top Ten: 1. Danny Wood, 1009; 2. Johnny Kent, 1004; 3. Joe Bob Lee, 959; 4. Sheldon Barksdale, 935; 5. Zach Chappell, 781; 6. Alex DeCamp, 773; 7. Terry Easum, 739; 8. Rees Moran, 716; 9.Joshua Tyre, 706; 10. Gage Laney, 684.

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / Oil Capital Racing Series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.