Empire Super Sprints Set to Head North of the Border for First Time in 2023

By Curtis Berleue

(Brockville, ONT) | Coming off one of the most unique events on the Empire Super Sprints 40th anniversary schedule last weekend at the Evans Mills Raceway Park, the tour will again make another set of unique stops this coming weekend. For the first time since 2019, the ESS tour will cross the border into Canada for two points paying events this Saturday and Sunday, June 24 & 25.

Saturday will see the tour stop at the Brockville Ontario Speedway located in Brockville, Ontario. The last time ESS visited the 3/8-mile oval was in October of 2019, and perennial champion Steve Poirier was victorious. Coincidentally, Poirier also has the most victories at Brockville with four.

Come Sunday, the tour will move further north along the St. Lawrence River to the Cornwall Motor Speedway in Cornwall, Ontario. In an even longer absence, the last time ESS stopped at Cornwall was on June 3, 2018. On that night, Jason Barney was victorious. With one win already in 2023, Barney is hoping to repeat at Cornwall and keep himself in the hunt for season-ending championship.

The Cobra Coaches Dash Series dashes this weekend will be presented by Trick Race Parts on Saturday in Brockville, and West Front Construction Canada, Ltd. On Sunday at Cornwall.

Heading into the weekend, defending champion Jordan Poirier holds the current points lead with 827 over Shawn Donath (796), Dylan Swiernik (709), Jason Barney (702) and Matt Tanner (693).

More information for this weekend’s events including gate times, order of events and admission prices can be found on both Brockville and Cornwall’s Facebook pages and websites, along with on the Empire Super Sprints Facebook page.

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, June 24 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Sunday, June 25 – Cornwall Motor Speedway – Cornwall, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Wednesday, June 28 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)