Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night launches loaded Summer at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…After being off the last couple weekends Placerville Speedway returns in a big way this Saturday June 24th, with all grandstand tickets just $5 during Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night.

Russell Motorsports Inc. will offer Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Happy Hour and Live Music with Tamra Godey prior to the races until 6pm. Arrive with your appetite as well to enjoy some of the highest rated racetrack cuisine in Nor-Cal at the Speedway Café.

“Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night is always an event we look forward to each season,” said track Promoter Scott Russell. “With grandstand tickets just $5 we encourage everyone to bring a friend and if they can, please introduce someone new to the races on Saturday as well. The Thompson’s Family of Dealerships have been long-time partners with not only the track, but it even goes back to 2001 when I first started running Sprint Cars. We can’t thank them enough for their continued support.”

The familiar red clay has been silent from the roar of race cars since June 3rd due to the annual break for the El Dorado County Fair. The quarter mile will play host to four exciting divisions this Saturday on $5 night, including the Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the High Sierra Industries Wingless Spec Sprints, Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars and Mini Trucks. The night of family fun entertainment kicks-off a busy Summer of racing at Placerville Speedway.

Two-time USAC champion Michael Faccinto brings the Thompson’s Winged Sprint Car point lead into Saturday’s program. The Hanford, CA competitor had an outstanding weekend at Placerville last time out and looks to put the Friends & Family Racing x1 in victory lane on Fan Appreciation Night.

Modesto’s Tony Gomes, Placerville’s Shane Hopkins, Wilton’s Ashlyn Rodriguez and Dunnigan’s Luke Hayes round out the top-five in points heading into the most aggressive stretch of the campaign. Including Saturday, the Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars will tackle the Placerville bullring on eight occasions through the end of August.

The Mini Trucks are set for their fourth appearance of the season and first since late April. Rancho Cordova’s Mike Miller leads the way on the strength of one victory thus far, however, sits tied with Paige Miller atop the standings. The truckers always provide exciting grass roots competition.

The High Sierra Industries Wingless Sprints will make their second start of the Placerville Speedway season on Saturday. Their first race was captured by Roseville’s Josh Young over DJ Johnson and Trey Walters. The wingless warriors always put on a show and a healthy car count is expected.

After showcasing some excellent racing over the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial weekend we’ll also welcome back the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association on Saturday. Colfax racer Ben Wiesz and Lincoln’s Dylan Shrum claimed wins respectively last time out. For Shrum, it marked his initial triumph at Placerville Speedway.

Tickets and Details:

As noted, all grandstand tickets are just $5 for Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night this Saturday June 24th. Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/ppr-2023 or at the gate on race day. Kids five and under remain free in the grandstands.

Grandstand seating is general admission, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Pit passes can be purchased at the pit gate or on Pit Pay to take advantage of the expanded seating area on the hill.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour in 2023. Fans can purchase through a monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 16,800 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2023 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.