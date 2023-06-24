Boschele Wins USCS Feature at Lexington

From Pete Walton

LEXINGTON, Tn. (June 23, 2023) — 15-year-old Gavan Boschele from Mooresville, NC Charged from outside the front row past K&N Filters Pole Position starter and USCS National points leader, Terry Gray on lap one and never looked back on his way to the USCS Victory Lane at Lexington 104 Speedsay on Friday night in the USCS Wendy’s Summer of Speed Sprint Car Shootout.

Lance Moss from Cherryville, NC charged from his sixth starting position into the runner-up spot and chased the teenage phenom for most of the 25-lap distance around the high-banked 3/8 Mike oval before settling for the runner-up spot. 14-time USCS National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennesse collected the Huggins Cams Podium Award in third place after the checkers flew.

Greg Wilson from Benton Ridge, Ohio follwed Gray in fourth place and another North Carolinian, C.J. Miller shuffled his way from eighth to round out the top five finishers.

United Sprint Car Series

Lexington 104 Speedway

Lexington, Tennessee

Friday, June 23, 2023

Feature (25 Laps)

1. 21-Gavan Boschele[2]

2. 23-Lance Moss[6]

3. 10-Terry Gray[1]

4. W20-Greg Wilson[3]

5. 9-CJ Miller[8]

6. 13-Chase Howard[4]

7. 88-Trent Moss[5]

8. 28-Jeff Willingham[10]

9. 3-Dennis Misuraca[9]

10. 96S-Brandon Sampson[7]

11. 4X-Brad Bowden[12]

DNS: 1D-Prestin Dalton

DNS: 48-Wade Buttrey

DNS: 47-Dale Howard