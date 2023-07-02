Gravel Chases Down Bayston for Cedar Lake Victory

NEW RICHMOND, WI (July 1, 2023) — David Gravel visited victory lane for the first time of his career at Cedar Lake Speedway during the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series after seven runner up finishes at the high banked Wisconsin oval. After finding a line on the bottom of the race track Gravel moved his way through the field, taking the lead from Spencer Bayston on lap 27 and drove away through traffic for the victory. The victory was Gravel’s 8th overall during the 2023 season.

Gravel indicated some of his experience knowing when to pace himself contributed to his victory on Saturday.

“It feels good to finally win one here. Man, I love this track is track,” said Gravel. “It’s lot of fun and just showed you how much the track changes here. “The top was the fastest groove and then those young bucks they can’t slow down like I can. You just have to be real patient on the bottom and really worked out. I got the wing back and I know it’d be way easier on my tires and all those guys ripping the top for all those laps.”

The victory also allowed Gravel to close to four markers away from World of Outlaws point leader Brad Sweet for the series championship.

Bayston held on for second while Jacob Allen also used the bottom of the track to drive from 13th starting spot to third. Carson Macedo and Giovanni Scelzi rounded out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Cedar Lake Speedway

New Richmond, Wisconsin

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Qualifying

1. 41-Carson Macedo, 11.350[1]

2. 83JR-Michael Kofoid, 11.461[7]

3. 5-Spencer Bayston, 11.494[3]

4. 7-Brooke Tatnell, 11.530[6]

5. 49-Brad Sweet, 11.545[5]

6. 83-James McFadden, 11.600[16]

7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 11.600[28]

8. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 11.653[15]

9. 22-Riley Goodno, 11.683[33]

10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 11.686[10]

11. 17B-Bill Balog, 11.714[32]

12. 5T-Ryan Timms, 11.731[2]

13. 15-Donny Schatz, 11.731[20]

14. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 11.733[19]

15. 88-Austin McCarl, 11.734[24]

16. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 11.746[26]

17. 1A-Jacob Allen, 11.771[21]

18. 6C-Carson McCarl, 11.771[12]

19. 7S-Robbie Price, 11.780[23]

20. 2-David Gravel, 11.801[22]

21. 20G-Noah Gass, 11.844[8]

22. 19B-Jack Berger, 11.923[4]

23. 34DD-Kraig Kinser, 11.931[18]

24. 24T-Christopher Thram, 11.981[31]

25. 49J-Josh Schneiderman, 12.003[11]

26. 6-Bill Rose, 12.055[17]

27. 105-Cody Ihlen, 12.098[9]

28. 6X-Trent Pigdon, 12.144[27]

29. 199-Ryan Bowers, 12.174[25]

30. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 12.294[30]

31. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 12.377[14]

32. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 12.889[34]

33. 91-Reed Allex, 12.938[13]

DNS: 24-Rico Abreu, 12.938

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 15-Donny Schatz[4]

3. 49-Brad Sweet[2]

4. 1A-Jacob Allen[5]

5. 20G-Noah Gass[6]

6. 22-Riley Goodno[3]

7. 49J-Josh Schneiderman[7]

8. 199-Ryan Bowers[8]

DNS: 91-Reed Allex

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[1]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]

4. 83-James McFadden[2]

5. 6C-Carson McCarl[5]

6. 24-Rico Abreu[9]

7. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[8]

8. 6-Bill Rose[7]

9. 19B-Jack Berger[6]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 5-Spencer Bayston[1]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]

3. 34DD-Kraig Kinser[6]

4. 88-Austin McCarl[4]

5. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

6. 7S-Robbie Price[5]

7. 105-Cody Ihlen[7]

8. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[8]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[5]

2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[2]

3. 7-Brooke Tatnell[1]

4. 5T-Ryan Timms[3]

5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]

6. 24T-Christopher Thram[6]

7. 6X-Trent Pigdon[7]

8. 2K-Kevin Ingle[8]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps)

1. 5-Spencer Bayston[1]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[2]

3. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[4]

4. 2-David Gravel[5]

5. 15-Donny Schatz[6]

6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[8]

7. 1S-Logan Schuchart[7]

8. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[3]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[3]

2. 49J-Josh Schneiderman[5]

3. 22-Riley Goodno[1]

4. 24T-Christopher Thram[4]

5. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[6]

6. 199-Ryan Bowers[9]

7. 105-Cody Ihlen[7]

8. 6-Bill Rose[10]

9. 2K-Kevin Ingle[12]

10. 7S-Robbie Price[2]

11. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[11]

12. 6X-Trent Pigdon[8]

13. 91-Reed Allex[13]

DNS: 19B-Jack Berger

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[4]

2. 5-Spencer Bayston[1]

3. 1A-Jacob Allen[13]

4. 41-Carson Macedo[2]

5. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[6]

6. 49-Brad Sweet[9]

7. 1S-Logan Schuchart[7]

8. 15-Donny Schatz[5]

9. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[10]

10. 83-James McFadden[14]

11. 24-Rico Abreu[21]

12. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[8]

13. 6C-Carson McCarl[18]

14. 34DD-Kraig Kinser[11]

15. 17B-Bill Balog[19]

16. 22-Riley Goodno[23]

17. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[20]

18. 5T-Ryan Timms[16]

19. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[3]

20. 20G-Noah Gass[17]

21. 88-Austin McCarl[15]

22. 49J-Josh Schneiderman[22]

23. 24T-Christopher Thram[24]

24. 7-Brooke Tatnell[12]

25. 6-Bill Rose[25]