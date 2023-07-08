Flick Wins from 10th Starting Position at Lernerville

SARVER, Pa. (July 7, 2023) — A.J. Flick did not let starting mid-pack deter him from winning the sprint car feature Friday night at Lernerville Speedway. Flick, from Apollo, Pennsylvania, charged from 10th starting position to pick up his ninth feature victory of the 2023 season. Mark Smith, Dale Blaney, Bobby Elliott, and Bob Felmlee rounded out the top five.
Lernerville Speedway
Sarver, Pennsylvania
Friday, July 7, 2023
Terry Bowser Excavating Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 13-Brandon Matus[4]
2. 5E-Bobby Elliott[8]
3. 12-Darin Gallagher[7]
4. 40-George Hobaugh Jr[9]
5. 6-Bob Felmlee[5]
6. 33-Brent Matus[2]
7. 55*-Matt Sherlock[1]
8. 11J-David Kalb[6]
9. 4K-William Kiley[3]
Glassmere Fuel Service Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 08-Danny Kuriger[2]
2. 2-AJ Flick[3]
3. 29-Zeth Sabo[1]
4. 32-Dale Blaney[5]
5. 19R-Mark Smith[6]
6. 11-Carl Bowser[8]
7. 31C-Chase Metheney[4]
8. 29S-Dan Shetler[7]
9. 4G-Justin Kovach[9]
Peoples Natural Gas A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 2-AJ Flick[10]
2. 19R-Mark Smith[7]
3. 32-Dale Blaney[6]
4. 5E-Bobby Elliott[4]
5. 6-Bob Felmlee[1]
6. 12-Darin Gallagher[2]
7. 08-Danny Kuriger[3]
8. 11-Carl Bowser[12]
9. 13-Brandon Matus[8]
10. 40-George Hobaugh Jr[9]
11. 11J-David Kalb[15]
12. 33-Brent Matus[11]
13. 31C-Chase Metheney[14]
14. 55*-Matt Sherlock[13]
15. 4K-William Kiley[17]
16. 29-Zeth Sabo[5]
DNS: 29S-Dan Shetler
DNS: 4G-Justin Kovach