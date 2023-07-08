Moles Wins Wild USAC Feature at Macon

MACON, Ill. (July 7, 2023) — In one of the most incredible finishes of the 2023 season Mitchel Moles edged out Carson Garrett to win the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series feature Friday at Macon Speedway.

Moles took the lead from Kyle Cummins on lap 22, only to lose the top spot to Carson Garrett on lap 38. Following a restart that forced a green/white/checkered finish Moles wrestled the lead back from Garrett on the final lap as Moles by half a car length while Kyle Cummins flipped cross the finish line in third position right behind them. Max Adams, and Kevin Thomas Jr. rounded out the top five.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 7-8, 2023 – Macon Speedway – Macon, Illinois – 1/5-Mile Dirt Track – Top Gun Weekend

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Logan Seavey, 2B, 2B Racing-10.230 (New Track Record); 2. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-10.323; 3. Zach Daum, 5d, Daum-10.335; 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 42, Cheney-10.423; 5. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-10.455; 6. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-10.480; 7. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-10.493; 8. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-10.496; 9. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-10.509; 10. Daison Pursley, 5p, KO-10.647; 11. Emerson Axsom, 47BC, Clauson Marshall-10.706; 12. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-10.709; 13. Shane Cottle, 77K, Leer-10.721; 14. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-10.737; 15. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-10.779; 16. Mitchell Davis, 56, Davis-10.852; 17. Mario Clouser, 6, Clouser-10.857; 18. Mitch Wissmiller, 29, RNB-10.969; 19. Max Adams, 17GP, Dutcher-11.051; 20. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-11.089; 21. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-11.178; 22. Logan Faucon, 52F, Faucon-11.229; 23. Steve Thomas, 20, Thomas-11.235; 24. Daylan Chambers, 8D, KCBJ-11.295; 25. James Lyerla, 11, JL-11.412; 26. Chase Howard, 13, Howard-11.466; 27. Eric Shelton, 70, Shelton-11.541; 28. Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-11.713; 29. Patrick Budde, 90, Budde-11.786; 30. Cory Bruns, 8, Smith/Robertson-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Logan Seavey, 3. Mario Clouser, 4. Mitchel Moles, 5. Brandon Mattox, 6. Shane Cottle, 7. James Lyerla, 8. Patrick Budde. 1:46.58 (New Track Record)

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Daison Pursley, 5. Chase Howard, 6. Logan Faucon, 7. Mitch Wissmiller. NT

T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Max Adams, 2. Emerson Axsom, 3. Carson Garrett, 4. Robert Ballou, 5. Zach Daum, 6. Steve Thomas, 7. Eric Shelton. 1:47.42

CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Chase Stockon, 2. Matt Westfall, 3. Jake Swanson, 4. Mitchell Davis, 5. Kevin Thomas Jr., 6. Troy Carey, 7. Daylan Chambers. NT

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Brandon Mattox, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Logan Faucon, 4. James Lyerla, 5. Chase Howard, 6. Troy Carey, 7. Patrick Budde, 8. Steve Thomas, 9. Eric Shelton, 10. Zach Daum, 11. Daylan Chambers, 12. Shane Cottle. NT

FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Mitchel Moles (4), 2. Carson Garrett (2), 3. Kyle Cummins (3), 4. Max Adams (10), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (11), 6. Matt Westfall (17), 7. Emerson Axsom (13), 8. Daison Pursley (12), 9. Chase Stockon (8), 10. C.J. Leary (7), 11. James Lyerla (20), 12. Mario Clouser (16), 13. Logan Faucon (19), 14. Logan Seavey (6), 15. Robert Ballou (14), 16. Mitchell Davis (15), 17. Brandon Mattox (18), 18. Jake Swanson (1), 19. Brady Bacon (5), 20. Justin Grant (9). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 Jake Swanson, Laps 3-21 Kyle Cummins, Laps 22-37 Mitchel Moles, Lap 38 Carson Garrett, Laps 39-40 Mitchel Moles.

**Daylan Chambers flipped during the fourth heat. Kevin Thomas Jr. flipped during the fourth heat. Brady Bacon flipped on lap 3 of the feature. Kyle Cummins flipped on lap 40 of the feature.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Jake Swanson-1146, 2-Emerson Axsom-1143, 3-Brady Bacon-1114, 4-Justin Grant-1099, 5-Kyle Cummins-1086, 6-C.J. Leary-1048, 7-Mitchel Moles-987, 8-Chase Stockon-944, 9-Daison Pursley-939, 10-Robert Ballou-904.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-103, 2-Matt Westfall-65, 3-Chase Stockon-60, 4-Logan Seavey-58, 5-Justin Grant-53, 6-Brady Bacon-48, 7-Robert Ballou-43, 8-Emerson Axsom-40, 9-Carson Garrett-38, 10-Thomas Meseraull-37.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 8, 2023 – Macon Speedway – Macon, Illinois – 1/5-Mile Dirt Track – Top Gun Weekend

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Fastest Hot Laps Driver: Chase Stockon (10.542)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Logan Seavey (10.230)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: C.J. Leary

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Justin Grant

T.J. Forged Third Heat Winner: Max Adams

Car IQ Fourth Heat Winner: Chase Stockon

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Brandon Mattox

Hard Charger: Matt Westfall (17th to 6th)