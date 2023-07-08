World of Outlaws Rained Out at Burlington

From Alex Nieten

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (July 7, 2023) — With heavy rainfall hitting 34 Raceway this afternoon, hindering the grounds of the facility, and expected to continue throughout the night, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and track officials have postponed Friday’s race.

Officials are working together in search of a possible rain date.

Those who have already purchased tickets to Friday’s race at 34 Raceway can use those tickets for the rescheduled date. Once the new date is announced, those unable to make it to the rescheduled date will have the opportunity to request a refund.

The World of Outlaws now turn its attention to Saturday’s (July 8) Federated Auto Parts Larry Hillerud Memorial Bader 40 at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, WI. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Brad Sweet currently leads the championship standings by a tight four-point margin over David Gravel. Carson Macedo completes the current top three – 50 markers behind Gravel.