Red Hawk Casino Night features loaded card at Placerville Speedway this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Action returns to the El Dorado County Fairgrounds bullring under the management of Russell Motorsports Inc. this Saturday, as Placerville Speedway plays host to Red Hawk Resort + Casino Night at the races.

The historic 58th season of competition at Placerville Speedway rolls on with a four-division program taking place during Hoosier Tires championship point race eleven.

Tackling the red clay on July 15th will include the Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints, the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks.

The facility provides great family entertainment and some of the best racetrack cuisine in California. Live music will occur from 4-6pm in the midway, showcasing the tunes of Ed Wilson. Our friends at Red Hawk Resort + Casino will also have various giveaways for the fans on Saturday.

Just 11-points separate Hanford’s Michael Faccinto and Modesto’s Tony Gomes in the battle for the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged Sprint Car title. Both drivers have shown immense consistency this season, having finished among the top-five in all but two races.

Faccinto will be in search of his first victory of the campaign on Saturday, while Gomes will be shooting for number four. Placerville’s Shane Hopkins, Wilton’s Ashlyn Rodriguez and Dunnigan’s Luke Hayes continue to round out the top-five in the standings.

Four-time Red Hawk Casino Pure Stock champion Nick Baldwin brings a 21-point lead into this Saturday night. The Oakley driver has scooped up four wins and top-five finishes at each race thus far. Kevin Jinkerson, Ken Bernstein, Chris D’angelo and Micky D’angelo rank second through fifth respectively.

Rancho Cordova’s Mike Miller leads the Mini Trucks into Red Hawk Casino Night, on the strength of two wins and three top-five finishes. Paige Miller, Luke Costa, Wyatt Lakin and Brycen Bragg complete the top-five in points.

The Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour will showcase their exciting brand of traditional Sprint Car action at Placerville Speedway on Saturday.

Nick Robfogel brings the Hunt Tour point lead into the evening over Shawn Arriaga and Jacob Tuttle. It marks the final appearance of the 2023 campaign for the tour, which always brings a robust car count. This Saturday’s show is also part of the Competition Carburetion Fast Lap Tour.

Red Hawk Resort + Casino has some incredible specials lined up during the month of July. First up, if you’re looking for some adrenaline pumping action off the track, The Apex at Red Hawk is offering an exclusive deal for all you go-karting and race enthusiasts.

During the month of July, you can enjoy thrilling, indoor, multi-story go-karting for just $25 each, Monday – Friday, 10am – 4pm.

The Apex at Red Hawk offers so much more than karting. If you’re in the mood for a great time with family and friends, head to the all-new 18-lane state of the art, interactive bowling alley or check out the state-of-the-art golf simulators, where you can practice your swing and play some of the world’s most iconic courses without leaving town. For more info visit https://www.redhawkcasino.com/

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating is general admission on Saturday July 15th, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Adult tickets cost $20, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18. Kids 6-11 cost $7 and those five and under are free.

Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/ppr-2023 or at the gate on race day. Pit passes can be purchased at the pit gate or on Pit Pay to take advantage of the expanded seating area on the hill.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour in 2023. Fans can purchase through a monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday July 15: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints | Red Hawk Casino Night

Saturday July 29: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | 18th annual Mark Forni Classic

Saturday August 5: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Carnett Clash