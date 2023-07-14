USCS Sprint Car Red Dirt Rumble at Rome Speedway is POSTPONED until September 23rd due to weather

Atlanta, GA – July 13, 2023 – Due to circumstances beyond our control (the Weather) Rome Speedway, track management and the United Sprint Car Series have decided to POSTPONE this Saturday night’s (7/15/23) USCS “Red Clay Rumble” winged sprint car special event. That being the case there will be no racing at Rome Speedway this weekend.

This event has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 23rd at Rome Speedway. Details for the Dixie Rome Speedway divisions racing on September 23rd will be announced in the future.

For updated Rome Speedway info including events and rules, etc. please go to www.raceromespeedway.com . For USCS Outlaw Thunder tour info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097.