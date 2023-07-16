T.J.’s Takeaways from the 40th Kings Royal

(July 16, 2023) — The 40th edition of the Kings Royal is in the books and Donny Schatz picked up the sixth crown of his illustrious career. On a very challenging night for everyone involved, here are my three takeaways.

In a racing event you can plan for as long as you want about every little detail, but the one thing you cannot control is the weather. Saturday’s Kings Royal finale was the perfect case for this as early morning showers combined with another rain shower in the afternoon made for a very narrow, heavy racetrack. This was magnified by the Kings Royal format where the top 36 cars in qualifying are inverted in the heat race and a perfect recipe was made for 13 of the top qualifiers to not transfer through their heat race. There are some that are quick to blame the format and want to make sweeping changes to it. While the Kings Royal format is not ideal for conditions like these, Wednesday night we saw two heat races won from eight starting position that may have been the best winged sprint car heats I have ever seen at Eldora. This year’s Kings Royal closely resembled the first one Sammy Swindell won in 1992. That weekend was plagued by rain and created a one late racetrack and a feature with a lot of attrition. All these years later the format is essentially the same today as it was then. Much like it was in 1992, the racing was just a byproduct of the racetrack and weather. During Ohio Sprint Speedweek and the Million/Kings Royal weekend Eldora has been very fast throughout the night. During Speedweek we had unseasonably cool weather and the track didn’t widen out until towards the end of the feature. This week we had very fast, top dominant tracks with high humidity that we had not seen in quite some time at Eldora for three nights. I’m not in favor of a Kings Royal format change because of an isolated incident that was about weather. If there was to be a format change, I would want it to a major one by going over to the same format used at the Eldora Million, but making it match the major events for late models with three nights of races that feature two programs of twin features and no qualifying on Saturday.

After having a career season in 2022 Brent Marks has found some difficulty getting the same speed since the changes to the new Hooiser tires for 2023. While Marks and his race team never put together a full night of everything going well, Marks’ had several moments with great speed including when it counted on Saturday during the Kings Royal feature. Marks was one of the few drivers that could maneuver the surface and pass cars charging from 11th starting position to second. It will be interesting to follow Marks progress as the World of Outlaws head back to Marks backyard in Central Pennsylvania this week to see how he fairs. If Marks can avoid some of the pitfalls he found throughout the weekend that he found himself having to dig out of at times, he could be a contender to win some races during this Outlaw swing through his home turf.