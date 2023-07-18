Crown Battery backs $2,500 to win Australian Pursuit at Fremont Speedway

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (July 18, 2023) — Long time race fans can remember the Australian Pursuit – a race where if you get passed you are eliminated. Thanks to long-time Fremont Speedway marketing partner Crown Battery, the race will once again take place.

On Crown Battery Night, Saturday, July 22, the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group will battle for $4,000 to win with the NAPA of Bryan 305 AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales and the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks in action.

The Crown Battery Australian Pursuit will pay the winner $2,500 for the 410 sprints. A random draw will be held for the starting field among the cars signed in to compete Saturday. Crown sponsored Byron Reed and TJ Michael will be among the field of eight. The cars will line up single file to compete for 10 laps. The rules are simple, once a car is passed that car is eliminated.