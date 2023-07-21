Cap Henry Takes AFCS Point Lead with Second 410 Attica Win

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (July 21, 2023) — Cap Henry is a quick learner. The Republic, Ohio driver got two attempts at a restart and utilized a different strategy on the second one to take the lead in the 410 sprint feature Friday, June 21 at Attica Raceway Park and held off a late race challenge to score his second win of the year on Etna Supply/Hanson Aggregates Night.

The victory also propelled Attica’s 2020 champion into the point lead for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series, a title he also won in 2020.

Hunter Schuerenberg led the first 11 laps of the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint feature with Henry giving chase. A caution gave Henry a shot but Schuerenberg maintained the lead. A red came out for a Travis Philo Trey Jacobs tangle before a complete lap could be scored. This time on the restart, Henry switched up and went to the bottom and drove into the lead.

Henry, aboard the Jeff Ward Demolition, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, Premier Planning Services, Tony Elliott Foundation, Primal Tee Shop, SCS Gear Box, Napa of Fremont backed machine, started to pull away from Schuerenberg who lost second to Chris Andrews with just five laps to go. Racing in lapped traffic, Andrews quickly closed and with two laps to go dove under Henry. Henry rocked off the cushion of turn four and drove to his 14th career 410 win at Attica. It is his sixth overall victory of 2023 for Jeff Ward Motorsports.

“I got lucky there…we got a couple of practice tries at it to figure out what we had to do. First slider for the first start I was a little bit cleaner and left more room and it took him a little while to get there and I was like ‘we’re pretty good.’ He switched it up there on the other restart and took the top and I knew the bottom was better. I knew as long as we were leading it off of four we’d be alright. From there it was pacing it through traffic. I thought I was doing pretty good. With a few laps to go I looked to the left and saw Chris’ nose wing I was like we need to pick the pace up a little bit and start getting with it,” said Henry. “We’re going to keep enjoying this because you never know when it will end. It’s just a lot of fun right now.”

In a barn-burner 25 lap Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model feature, Devin Shiels, four time and defending Attica champion led the first four laps before Casey Noonan took over. The duo raced side by side over the next eight laps before Noonan was able to pull away slightly.

With five laps to go Shiels mounted a comeback and raced under Noonan for the lead with just three laps to go as the two sliced through traffic. Shiels drove to his second victory of the season and the 17th of his career at Attica.

“We got into some lapped traffic and I tried getting underneath them and shoving them up into his lane because he liked that middle groove. If you hit it right on the bottom you could shoot off the corner pretty good…I missed it a few times. We think we’ve figured some stuff out…it’s been awhile since we’ve been over here,” said Shiels beside his Magic Fountain Auto Wash, Rally’s Hamburgers, Dundee Products, Banshee Graphics, Salenbein Trucking & Excavating, Dirt Nerds Podcast; Banshee Graphic backed #51.

The 25 lap Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature was marred by several early cautions. Fremont’s Paul Weaver, a six time and defending Attica champion, who has struggled uncharacteristically at the track this season, led early. Once the race got going, former champion Jamie Miller began to challenge for the lead. As the duo raced into heavy lapped traffic Bryan Sebetto also moved in to challenge.

A caution with just eight laps to go gave Weaver a clear track and he drove to his first win of the year at Attica. It is his 69th career win in the division and coupled with his three 410 sprint victories, he leads all drivers in total wins with 72 at the track.

“I’ve had some weird stuff happen here this year…not engine problems but something that made the motor not run right the first couple of nights. Then get caught up and spiking the brakes to miss hitting someone and spinning out…I thought what’s going to go wrong now with all those yellows. They should be at the end of the race so I can get a breather. I have to thank Bob Hampshire. This motor ran on the top wide open and never missed and ran perfect,” said Weaver beside his Steve Brown’s B&B Drain Service, M&L Excavating, Hampshire Racing Engines backed machine.

Jamie Miller’s second place finish keeps him atop the NAPA of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

Attica Fremont Challenge Series

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, July 21, 2023

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.33W-Cap Henry, 12.685; 2.32-Bryce Lucius, 12.867; 3.68G-Tyler Gunn, 12.881; 4.50YR-Zeth Sabo, 12.928; 5.16C-Tylar Rankin, 13.058; 6.99-Skylar Gee, 13.064; 7.15C-Chris Andrews, 13.066; 8.7N-Darin Naida, 13.088; 9.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.132; 10.8M-TJ Michael, 13.181; 11.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.197; 12.23-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.280; 13.5-Byron Reed, 13.424; 14.00-Jake Hesson, 13.449; 15.12-Brian Lay, 13.728; 16.26-Todd Moule, 13.786; 17.83M-Broc Martin, 13.818; 18.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.855; 19.98-Robert Robenalt, 14.048; 20.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.063; 21.40-Logan Fenton, 14.303; 22.5T-Travis Philo, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 23-Hunter Schuerenberg[2] ; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews[4] ; 3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3] ; 4. 83M-Broc Martin[6] ; 5. 00-Jake Hesson[5] ; 6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[7] ; 7. 98-Robert Robenalt[8] ; 8. 5-Byron Reed[1]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[4] ; 2. 16C-Tylar Rankin[1] ; 3. 3J-Trey Jacobs[5] ; 4. 5T-Travis Philo[7] ; 5. 50YR-Zeth Sabo[2] ; 6. 75-Jerry Dahms[6] ; 7. 32-Bryce Lucius[3]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 8M-TJ Michael[1] ; 2. 7N-Darin Naida[2] ; 3. 99-Skylar Gee[3] ; 4. 68G-Tyler Gunn[4] ; 5. 12-Brian Lay[5] ; 6. 26-Todd Moule[6] ; 7. 40-Logan Fenton[7]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[5] ; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews[6] ; 3. 23-Hunter Schuerenberg[1] ; 4. 8M-TJ Michael[2] ; 5. 68G-Tyler Gunn[3] ; 6. 5-Byron Reed[22] ; 7. 99-Skylar Gee[11] ; 8. 35-Stuart Brubaker[9] ; 9. 7N-Darin Naida[7] ; 10. 32-Bryce Lucius[20] ; 11. 16C-Tylar Rankin[8] ; 12. 83M-Broc Martin[12] ; 13. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[16] ; 14. 50YR-Zeth Sabo[4] ; 15. 26-Todd Moule[18] ; 16. 75-Jerry Dahms[17] ; 17. 12-Brian Lay[15] ; 18. 40-Logan Fenton[21] ; 19. 98-Robert Robenalt[19] ; 20. 3J-Trey Jacobs[10] ; 21. 5T-Travis Philo[13] ; 22. 00-Jake Hesson[14]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.801; 2.10X-Dustin Stroup, 13.806; 3.1W-Paul Weaver, 13.889; 4.26-Jamie Miller, 13.931; 5.01-Bryan Sebetto, 13.954; 6.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 14.001; 7.49i-John Ivy, 14.043; 8.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.087; 9.63-Randy Ruble, 14.106; 10.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 14.109; 11.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.121; 12.2-Brenden Torok, 14.128; 13.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.144; 14.36-Seth Schneider, 14.161; 15.16-Lee Sommers, 14.172; 16.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.176; 17.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.181; 18.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.304; 19.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.478; 20.5-Kody Brewer, 14.560; 21.13-Jeremy Duposki, 14.572; 22.4X-Blayne Keckler, 14.696; 23.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 14.763; 24.28-Chris Smith, 15.229; 25.1S-James Saam, 15.292; 26.98-Dave Hoppes, 15.892;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 49i-John Ivy[3] ; 2. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[1] ; 3. 63-Randy Ruble[2] ; 4. 16-Lee Sommers[7] ; 5. 5-Kody Brewer[9] ; 6. 36-Seth Schneider[6] ; 7. 34-Jud Dickerson[8] ; 8. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[4] ; 9. 9R-Logan Riehl[5]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[4] ; 2. 2-Brenden Torok[1] ; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[2] ; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[3] ; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6] ; 6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[5] ; 7. 13-Jeremy Duposki[7] ; 8. 98-Dave Hoppes[9] ; 9. 1S-James Saam[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[3] ; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 4. 4X-Blayne Keckler[6] ; 5. 51M-Haldon Miller[5] ; 6. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[7] ; 7. 28-Chris Smith[8] ; 8. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[2]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[6] ; 3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[5] ; 4. 49i-John Ivy[2] ; 5. 7M-Brandon Moore[7] ; 6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[10] ; 7. 2-Brenden Torok[3] ; 8. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[8] ; 9. 5-Kody Brewer[13] ; 10. 3M-Logan Mongeau[14] ; 11. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[17] ; 12. 16-Lee Sommers[11] ; 13. 13-Jeremy Duposki[20] ; 14. 10X-Dustin Stroup[4] ; 15. 63-Randy Ruble[9] ; 16. 34-Jud Dickerson[19] ; 17. 98-Dave Hoppes[22] ; 18. 1S-James Saam[23] ; 19. 51M-Haldon Miller[15] ; 20. 36-Seth Schneider[16] ; 21. 4X-Blayne Keckler[12] ; 22. 28-Chris Smith[21] ; 23. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[18]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.50-Ryan Missler, 14.893; 2.94-Mike Bores, 14.996; 3.51-Devin Shiels, 15.201; 4.44S-Collin Shipley, 15.237; 5.10-Nathon Loney, 15.264; 6.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.417; 7.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.424; 8.36-Matt Irey, 15.449; 9.RH21-Gregg Haskell, 15.458; 10.1N-Casey Noonan, 15.468; 11.1*-Kyle Moore, 15.469; 12.B4U-Brad Eitniear, 15.717; 13.29-Nate Potts, 15.883; 14.0-Cameron Tusing, 15.900; 15.27-Ken Hahn, 15.968; 16.101-Chester Fitch, 16.283; 17.2C-Clint Coffman, 16.399; 18.16-Steve Sabo, 16.643; 19.69R-Doug Baird, 17.209; 20.23-Scott Fowler , 17.423; 21.14T-Cody Truman, 17.690; 22.11-Austin Gibson, 17.908; 23.16B-Butch Latte, 19.875;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 10-Nathon Loney[2] ; 2. 94-Mike Bores[4] ; 3. 74-Jeff Warnick[1] ; 4. 44S-Collin Shipley[3] ; 5. 16-Steve Sabo[6] ; 6. 69R-Doug Baird[7] ; 7. 23-Scott Fowler [8] ; 8. 0-Cameron Tusing[5]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 1N-Casey Noonan[1] ; 2. 36-Matt Irey[3] ; 3. 50-Ryan Missler[4] ; 4. RH21-Gregg Haskell[2] ; 5. 27-Ken Hahn[6] ; 6. B4U-Brad Eitniear[5] ; 7. 14T-Cody Truman[7] ; 8. 16B-Butch Latte[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[2] ; 2. 51-Devin Shiels[4] ; 3. 5M-Ryan Markham[3] ; 4. 29-Nate Potts[1] ; 5. 2C-Clint Coffman[6] ; 6. 101-Chester Fitch[5] ; 7. 11-Austin Gibson[7]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[1] ; 2. 1N-Casey Noonan[2] ; 3. 1*-Kyle Moore[5] ; 4. 10-Nathon Loney[4] ; 5. 5M-Ryan Markham[10] ; 6. 50-Ryan Missler[7] ; 7. 36-Matt Irey[3] ; 8. RH21-Gregg Haskell[11] ; 9. 16-Steve Sabo[13] ; 10. 94-Mike Bores[8] ; 11. 44S-Collin Shipley[6] ; 12. 74-Jeff Warnick[9] ; 13. 29-Nate Potts[12] ; 14. 2C-Clint Coffman[15] ; 15. 27-Ken Hahn[14] ; 16. B4U-Brad Eitniear[17] ; 17. 101-Chester Fitch[18] ; 18. 69R-Doug Baird[16] ; 19. 11-Austin Gibson[21] ; 20. 23-Scott Fowler [19] ; 21. 0-Cameron Tusing[22] ; 22. 14T-Cody Truman[20] ; 23. 16B-Butch Latte[23]