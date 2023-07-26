USCS set for Travelers Rest Speedway this Thursday

By Pete Walton

July 25, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Wild and exciting winged outlaw sprint car racing returns to the Travelers Rest Speedway on Thursday, July 27th at 8:000 pm. The United Sprint Car Series “Outlaw Thunder” Tour presented by K&N Filters www.uscsracing.com winged sprint cars invade the 3/8-mile high-banked clay oval for the USCS “Red Clay Rumble” Round #1 Sprint Car Speed Spectacular. The event is the thirty-fifth event on the 27th Anniversary schedule for the Nationally touring USCS drivers. The race is the second and final USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint car event scheduled at Travelers Rest Speedway during the 2023 season. The event also serves as Round twenty on the USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series schedule.

The Travelers Rest Speedway race will award USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour drivers with National and USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series championship points. Entries are expected from seven or more states for the event.

Expected entries for this Thursday night include several multi-time USCS Southern Thunder Tour sprint car feature winners.

Those drivers include: 14-time USCS National and multi-time Southern Thunder Tour USCS Champion Terry Gray, from Bartlett, Tennessee. Terry Gray has 96 USCS career wins including several at Travelers Rest Speedway. He also hac over 40 USCS National and regional series titles.

Several National and regional Rookie of the Year drivers who are entered include the 2012 USCS National Rookie of the Year, Jeff Willingham from Ripley, Mississippi, who is third place in the current 2023 USCS National standings. The 2020 USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series Rookie of the Year, Eric Gunderson from Canton, Georgia is also entered.

Lance Moss from Cherryville, North Carolina is in the runner-up spot in the National standings currently and hoping to improve this weekend. He is also in the second position in the Southern Thunder Tour regional series standings and just 6 points out of the lead behind current points leader, Terry Gray. Lance Moss is multi-time USCS feature winner as well.

Other top North Carolina based entries include past USCS Rookie of the Year and a former USCS regional series Champion, Johnny “the Wild Child” Bridges also from Cherryville, North Carolina. Also expected is another former USCS Rookie of the Year, the ‘Carolina Kid”, Eric Riggins, Jr. from Charlotte, North Carolina Both of those drivers have 20+ USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour feature wins. Bridges is also a previous winner at Travelers Rest Speedway

Several other North Carolina drivers are expected including C.J. Miller from Mooresville. Two other Georgia veteran drive entries include Brian Thomas from Pendergrass, Georgia is expected as well as veteran USCS sprint car driver Joe Larkin from Suwannee, Georgia who are both inside the 2021 Southern Thunder top ten. Terry Witherspoon from Jacksonville, Florida.

Two impressive teenagers are on the entry list of USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour drivers. The first three-time 2023 USCS feature winner, Gavan Boschele from Mooresville, North Carolina, who is 15 years old. Boschele, who seems to wheel almost any type of race car impressively, while winning in pavement Late Models, Midgets and 600cc Micro Sprints, has been nothing but impressive in his limited number of sprint car starts while driving Christopher Bell and Brian Kemenah’s #21 sprint car with a number of podium finishes, top five finishes and those three wins in USCS competition.

The other teenage sensation is 14-year-old Brianna, Lawson from Raeford, North Carolina. She is currently campaigning with the Carolina Sprint Tout series and in second place in the series point standings, just two points out of first place behind former series Champion, Jake McLain. The teenager has won two Carolina Sprint Tour events during the current season while chasing the 2023 title.

The USCS winged sprint cars are joined on Thursday night’s the action-packed racing card by a full program of stock car racing as well including racing in the Renegade Sportsman, Thunder Bomber, Thunder Bomber Futures and the Extreme Four (front wheel drive) divisions.

The pit gates open at 4:30 pm. The general admission grandstands open at 5:00 pm. The drivers’ meeting is at 6:45 pm with test and tune hot laps to follow. The first race kicks off at 8:00 pm sharp!

Admission pricing is as follows: Adult general admission is $20. Pit area admission is $30 for adults with Children 4-10 years old $5.

For directions to and more information about Travelers Rest Speedway please visit www.travelersrestspeedway.net

For updated schedules, rules and more for the United Sprint Car Series, please visit www.uscsracing.com. If you still have questions please call 770-865-6097.