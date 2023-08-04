Brubaker and Weaver Win at Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (August 4, 2023) — Stuart Brubaker won and Paul Weaver won features Friday at Fremont Speedway.
Brubaker, from Gibsonburg, Ohio, picked up his first win of the 2023 season over Zeth Sabo, Travis Philo, Byron Reed, and Chris Andrews.
Weaver achieved his 75th career feature victory at Fremont Speedway picking up the 305 sprint car main event. The win was Weaver’s fifth of the 2023 season.
Fremont Speedway
Fremont, Ohio
Friday, August 4, 2023
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 35-Stuart Brubaker
2. 97-Zeth Sabo
3. 5T-Travis Philo
4. 5-Byron Reed
5. 15C-Chris Andrews
6. 22M-Dan McCarron
7. 8M-TJ Michael
8. 23-Cale Thomas
9. 9-Trey Jacobs
10. 2+ Brian Smith
11. 2-Ricky Peterson
12. 88-Jimmy McCune
13. 32-Bryce Lucius
14. 4-Josh Turner
15. 21-Larry Kingseed
16. 12-Brian Lay
17. 10-Justin Adams
18. 7N-Darin Naida
19. 9Z-Duane Zablocki
20. 33w-Cap Henry
Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Feature: