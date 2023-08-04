Brubaker and Weaver Win at Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (August 4, 2023) — Stuart Brubaker won and Paul Weaver won features Friday at Fremont Speedway.

Brubaker, from Gibsonburg, Ohio, picked up his first win of the 2023 season over Zeth Sabo, Travis Philo, Byron Reed, and Chris Andrews.

Weaver achieved his 75th career feature victory at Fremont Speedway picking up the 305 sprint car main event. The win was Weaver’s fifth of the 2023 season.

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Friday, August 4, 2023

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker

2. 97-Zeth Sabo

3. 5T-Travis Philo

4. 5-Byron Reed

5. 15C-Chris Andrews

6. 22M-Dan McCarron

7. 8M-TJ Michael

8. 23-Cale Thomas

9. 9-Trey Jacobs

10. 2+ Brian Smith

11. 2-Ricky Peterson

12. 88-Jimmy McCune

13. 32-Bryce Lucius

14. 4-Josh Turner

15. 21-Larry Kingseed

16. 12-Brian Lay

17. 10-Justin Adams

18. 7N-Darin Naida

19. 9Z-Duane Zablocki

20. 33w-Cap Henry

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Feature: