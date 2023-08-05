MILLER WINS NIGHT 1 OF USCS MISSISSIPPI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS AT HATTIESBURG

From Pete Walton

HATTIESBURG, MS (August 4, 2023) – Michael Miller of Pascagoula, MS opened the first of two nights in winning the 25-lap United Sprint Car Series Mississippi State Championship Feature Race Friday night at Hattiesburg Speedway. The current National point leader, 14-time USCS National Champion and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN was second.

Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS took the third spot and Hayden Martin of Olive Branch, MS finished fourth. Shane Morgan of Gulfport, MS drove to a fifth-place finish, and sixth went to Rusty Sanford of Seminary, MS. Prestin Dalton of Millington, TN was seventh, and Jeff Willingham of Ripley, MS was the Hard Charger of the Race starting 15th and finishing eighth,

Brad Bowden of Hernando, MS finished ninth and Dennis Misuraca of Sanford, FL rounded out the top ten. In preliminary action, Lane Whittington of Denham Springs, LA won the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash. The three eight-lap Heat Races were won by Martin in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, Morgan in the JJ Supply of NC Second Heat, and Whittington won the DHR Third Heat.

The USCS Winged Outlaw Sprint Cars return to Hattiesburg Speedway for Night 2 of the Mississippi State Championship on Saturday night with a 25-lap Feature Race. Hattiesburg Speedway is located at 4663 U.S. Highway 49 South, Hattiesburg, MS. For more information visit the track website at www.hattiesburgspeedway.net, or www.uscsracing.com.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are K&N Filters, Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Hero Graphics, DMI, J&J Supply of NC, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSC Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

Mississippi State Championship

United Sprint Car series

Hattiesburg Speedway

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Friday, August 4, 2023

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 67-Hayden Martin[2]

2. 47-Dale Howard[3]

3. 28S-Rusty Sanford[1]

4. 56-Jeff Smith[4]

5. L37-Scott Craft[5]

6. 13X-Jake Brashier[6]

JJ Supply of NC Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 01-Shane Morgan[1]

2. 23-Lance Moss[6]

3. 4M-Michael Miller[7]

4. 121-Todd Bliss[2]

5. 67B-Blake Mallette[3]

6. 3-Dennis Misuraca[4]

7. 56T-DL (Tank) Brashier[5]

DHR Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 9-Lane Whittington[2]

2. 10-Terry Gray[4]

3. 8X-Brad Bowden[6]

4. 1D-Prestin Dalton[5]

5. 28-Jeff Willingham[3]

6. 2H-Tommy Hall[1]

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 9-Lane Whittington[1]

2. 10-Terry Gray[2]

3. 67-Hayden Martin[3]

4. 4M-Michael Miller[5]

5. 23-Lance Moss[4]

6. 8X-Brad Bowden[6]

Feature (25 Laps)

1. 4M-Michael Miller[4]

2. 10-Terry Gray[2]

3. 47-Dale Howard[8]

4. 67-Hayden Martin[3]

5. 01-Shane Morgan[7]

6. 28S-Rusty Sanford[10]

7. 1D-Prestin Dalton[9]

8. 28-Jeff Willingham[15]

9. 8X-Brad Bowden[6]

10. 3-Dennis Misuraca[17]

11. 23-Lance Moss[5]

12. 9-Lane Whittington[1]

13. 56-Jeff Smith[11]

14. 13X-Jake Brashier[16]

15. 121-Todd Bliss[12]

16. 67B-Blake Mallette[14]

17. 56T-DL (Tank) Brashier[19]

18. 2H-Tommy Hall[18]

19. L37-Scott Craft[13]