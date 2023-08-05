Mumaw Wins at Wayne County

ORRVILLE, Ohio (August 5, 2023) — Danny Mumaw won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Wayne County Speedway. Mumaw, from Wooster, Ohio, charged from sixth starting position to take the lead from Trey Jacobs, who dropped back several positions. Mumaw drove away to the final six laps in route to the victory. Tyler Street, Jacobs, Chris Myers, and Jamie Myers rounded out the top five.
Wayne County Speedway
Orrville, Ohio
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Feature:
1. 16-Danny Mumaw
2. 4*-Tyler Street
3. 9J-Trey Jacobs
4. 38K-Chris Myers
5. 1-Jamie Myers
6. 70-Henry Malcuit
7. D12-Jason Dolick
8. 7DK-Dylan Kingan
9. 57N-Tyler Newhart
10. 6J-Jonah Aumend
11. 2-Joe Adorjan
12. 187-Tyler Wiles
13. 91-Tyler Gunn
14. 12-Corbin Gurley
15. 38-Leyton Wagner
16. 9W-Matt Warner
17. 7-Troy Kingan