Trey Osborne Wins at Gas City

GAS CITY, Ind. (August 4, 2023) — Trey Osborne won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Emerson Axsom, Tye Mihocko, Colton Cottle, and Max Adams rounded out the top five.
Gas City I-69 Speedway
Gas City, Indiana
Friday, August 4, 2023
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Trey Osborne
2. Emerson Axsom
3. Tye Mihocko
4. Colton Cottle
5. Max Adams
6. Colin Grissom
7. Scotty Weir
8. Harley Burns
9. Sterling Cling
10. Rylan Gray
11. Brayden Fox
12. Zack Pretorious
13. Brayden Clark
14. Evan Mosley
15. Noah Whitehouse
16. Troy Carey
17. Clayton Rossman
18. Austin Cory