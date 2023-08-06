Cling Wins at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (August 5, 2023) — Sterling Cling won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway. The victory was Cling’s second victory of the 2023 season. Nick Bilbee, J.J. Hughes, Saban Bibent, and Korbyn Hayslett rounded out the top five.
Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, Indiana
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Feature:
1. 34-Sterling Cling
2. 17-Nick Bilbee
3. 76J-JJ Hughes
4. 98-Saban Bibent
5. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett
6. 14C-Nathan Carle
7. 45N-Troy Carey
8. 9-Dustin Webber
9. 5J-Joss Moffatt
10. 0-Noah Whitehouse
11. 7-Tony McVey
12. 41A-Owen Barr
13. 44T-Todd Hobson