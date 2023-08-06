Lewis Doubles Up with Victory at Paragon

PARAGON, Ind. (August 5, 2023) — Ricky Lewis picked up his second feature victory of the weekend Saturday night at Paragon Speedway with the Midwest Sprint Car Series. Lewis backed up his feature victory Friday at Tri-City Motor Speedway with the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints by driving 402 miles to Paragon Speedway where he won from the pole position, holding off Shane Cottle’s charge from 12th starting spot for the victory. The win was Lewis’ seventh of the 2023 season. Jordan Kinser, Dave Darland, and Jadon Rogers rounded out the top five.

The USSA Kenyon Midgets only completed heat races before rain hit Paragon Speedway. The Kenyon Midget feature event will be contested on August 19th.

Paragon Speedway

Paragon, Indiana

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 04-Jordan Kinser, 15.096[9]

2. 36D-Dave Darland, 15.357[1]

3. 27-Cody Trammell, 15.492[5]

4. 61M-Brady Short, 15.563[3]

5. 71B-Braxton Cummings, 15.590[4]

6. 24M-Hunter Maddox, 15.610[6]

7. 77FR-Ryan Thomas, 15.721[8]

8. 57-Isaac Chapple, 15.751[2]

9. 10-Aric Gentry, 15.862[7]

Qualifying 2

1. 41-Ricky Lewis, 15.369[1]

2. 5P-Daison Pursley, 15.374[7]

3. 2E-Shane Cottle, 15.469[6]

4. 14-Jadon Rogers, 15.592[3]

5. 33-Jake Scott, 15.781[4]

6. 12-Adyn Schmidt, 15.888[2]

7. 5K-Kayla Roell, 16.136[8]

8. 4B-Donny Brackett, 16.226[9]

DNS: 10G-Gabriel Gilbert

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 04-Jordan Kinser[3]

2. 71B-Braxton Cummings[4]

3. 36D-Dave Darland[2]

4. 61M-Brady Short[1]

5. 10-Aric Gentry[8]

6. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[6]

7. 57-Isaac Chapple[7]

8. 24M-Hunter Maddox[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Jadon Rogers[1]

2. 41-Ricky Lewis[4]

3. 5P-Daison Pursley[3]

4. 33-Jake Scott[5]

5. 12-Adyn Schmidt[6]

6. 2E-Shane Cottle[2]

7. 5K-Kayla Roell[7]

8. 4B-Donny Brackett[8]

9. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[9]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 41-Ricky Lewis[1]

2. 2E-Shane Cottle[12]

3. 04-Jordan Kinser[4]

4. 36D-Dave Darland[5]

5. 14-Jadon Rogers[3]

6. 33-Jake Scott[8]

7. 57-Isaac Chapple[13]

8. 61M-Brady Short[7]

9. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[11]

10. 10-Aric Gentry[9]

11. 24M-Hunter Maddox[15]

12. 5K-Kayla Roell[14]

13. 12-Adyn Schmidt[10]

14. 5P-Daison Pursley[6]

15. 4B-Donny Brackett[16]

16. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[17]

DNS: 71B-Braxton Cummings