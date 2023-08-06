SHANE MORGAN MASTERS USCS MISSISSIPPI STATE CHAMPIONSHIP AT HATTIESBURG

From Pete Walton

HATTIESBURG, MS – Shane Morgan of Gulfport, MS captured Night 2 of the Mississippi State Championships for the United Sprint Car Series at Hattiesburg Speedway. Morgan took the win in the 30-lap Feature Race after starting on the pole position. Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS came from the fourth starting spot to finish second.

Brad Bowden of Hernando, MS took the third spot and Friday night’s Hattiesburg winner Michael Miller of Pascagoula, MS was fourth. The USCS National point leader, 14-time USCS National Champion, and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN came home in fifth, and Rusty Sanford of Seminary, MS grabbed the sixth spot.

Jeff Willingham of Ripley, MS finished seventh, and Dennis Misuraca of Sanford, FL was the Hard Charger of the Race after starting 15th and coming home in the eighth spot. Ninth went to Joseph Wray IV of Bartlett, TN, and Jake Brashier of Denham Springs, LA rounded out the top ten.

In preliminary action, Morgan earned the pole position for the Feature Race by winning the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash. The three eight-lap Heat Races were won by Alex Lyles of Arlington, TN in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, Hayden Martin of Olive Branch, MS won the JJ Supply of NC Second Heat, and Prestin Dalton of Millington, TN won DHR Third Heat.

The next two events for the United Sprint Car Series will take the Winged Outlaw Sprint Cars to Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, GA on Friday night, August 11, and to Senoia Raceway in Senoia, GA on Saturday night, August 12.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are K&N Filters, Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Hero Graphics, DMI, J&J Supply of NC, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSC Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES EVENT AT HATTIESBURG SPEEDWAY IN HATTIESBURG, MS ON 8/4/2023:

FEATURE RACE – 30 Laps: 1. Shane Morgan, Gulfport, MS; 2. Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS; 3. Brad Bowden, Hernando, MS; 4. Michael Miller, Pascagoula, MS; 5. Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN; 6. Rusty Sanford, Seminary, MS; 7. Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS; 8. Dennis Misuraca, Sanford, FL; 9. Joseph Wray IV, Bartlett, TN; 10. Jake Brashier, Denham Springs, LA; 11. Blake Mallette, Vancleve, MS; 12. Prestin Dalton, Millington, TN; 13. Hayden Martin, Olive Branch, MS; 14. Alex Lyles, Arlington, TN; 15. John Robicheaux, Gulfport, MS; 16. Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC; 17. Sean Wimpee, Mobile, AL; 18. D.L. Brashier, Ethel, LA DNS.

HOOSIER RACING TIRE SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. Morgan; 2. Dalton; 3. Martin; 4. Howard; 5. Lyles; 6. Gray DNS.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL FIRST HEAT: 1. Lyles; 2. Morgan; 3. Robicheaux; 4. Sanford; 5. Willingham; 6. Wimpee.

JJ SUPPLY OF NC SECOND HEAT: 1. Martin; 2. Gray; 3. Howard; 4. Moss; 5. Misuraca; 6. Mallette.

DHR THIRD HEAT: 1. Dalton; 2. Bowden; 3. Miller; 4. Wray; 5. J. Brashier; 6. D. Brashier DNS.