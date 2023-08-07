Silly Season Continues with Seeling, Hickle, Sabo and Williamson

(August 6, 2023) — One of the craziest summers in recent memory in regards to drivers changing teams in sprint car racing continued on Sunday with a pair of high profile regional drivers and teams making changes.

Seeling Motorsports motorsports announced that Zeth Sabo would take over driving duties for their team for the remainder of the All Star Circuit of Champions schedule and select other races. Sabo started out the season driving for Jay Kiser before they parted ways earlier this summer.

J.J. Hickle, who was driving for Seeling Motorsports, confirmed he would be driving the Shannon Eifert owned Home Pro Roofing sponsored #50YR entry. Hickle won a Great Lakes Super Sprints event with the Home Pro team on June 30th.

During qualifications for Sunday’s Capitani Classic Garet Williamson made public that he would no longer be driving the BPM #24 car. Williamson is currently second in the 360 sprint car point standings at Knoxville Raceway and has three feature victories this season. Williamson as of Sunday night did not have anything lined up for Knoxville Nationals or the remainder of the season and was open to driving opportunities.