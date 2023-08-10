Knoxville Nationals Schedule – Thursday, August, 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Iowa Lottery Qualifying Night

7:30-11:30 AM: All you can eat Pancakes, Sausage Biscuits and Gravy at Marion County Park on Willetts Drive

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00-10:00 AM: Breakfast at Checkered Flag Concessions South Window

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory

9:00 AM: Rooftop Yoga on the roof of the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

9:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum General Membership Meeting on the second floor of the NSCHoF

10:00 AM-3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:00 AM: Knoxville Nationals Trade Show Opens at the Skate Pit Building

10:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Fan Zone Vendors Open

10:00 AM: Big Wheel Races at the Credentials Building (Pamida Building)

10:00 AM: “Meet the Knoxville Regulars” fan forum hosted by Mike Roberts

11:00 AM: “Members Only VIP Reception” hosted by Dave Argabright and Johnny Gibson

11:00 AM-12:00 PM: Trostle Garage Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with Harli White, Jason Meyers, Corey Day, Anthony Macri, and Spencer Bayston.

12:00 PM: “Bench Racing” fan forum hosted by Ralph Sheheen in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater

1:00 PM: Racing Education in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion

1:00-2:00 PM: Trostle Garage Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with Rocky Hodges, J.J. Hickle, Brooke Tatnell, Carson Macedo, and Cole Macedo

1:30 PM: “Sprint Car Racing State of the Union” fan forum hosted by Larry Boos

2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open

3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kids Zone Opens

3:0004:00 PM: Trostle Garage Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum featuring Christopher Thram, Blake Hahn, Zeb Wise, and Brad Doty

4:30-6:00 PM: Spaghetti Dinner at St. Anthony Church in Knoxville, Iowa

5:00 PM: Grandstands Open

5:00 PM: Jersey Freeze Ice Cream Party at the Great Southern Bank Kids Zone

5:00 PM: Sage Fruit Knoxville Nationals Live pre-race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the Sage Fruit Stage.

5:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 94.3/95.3KNIA

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA

7:15 PM: Hot Laps

Post-Race: Drivers press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion (open to the public).

Post-Race: Live Music featuring “Punching Pandas” on the Sage Fruit Entertainment Stage.